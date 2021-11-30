Random role: in Maceió, Ronaldinho Gaúcho plays alongside Compadre Washington and Ronaldo’s son | al

The Estádio Rei Pelé had a different afternoon this Monday. In the so-called Jogo da Alegria, the comedian Carlinhos Maia received Ronaldinho Gaúcho to compete in an extremely animated end-of-the-year match in Maceió. It was one of so many “random rides” of the Sorcerer.

Athletes, former players and even artists participated in the party and thrilled a good audience, which filled the large stands of the stadium. Even Compadre Washington, that same one, from É o Tchan!, exchanged passes with R10. He didn’t show much quality in dealing with the ball, but he cheered the crowd up.

Joy Game 2021; Ronaldinho Gaúcho — Photo: Ailton Cruz/Gazeta de Alagoas

Ronaldinho, very participative, scored three goals. In the second half, inspired, he raised the mass with a covering painting. On the other hand, on Carlinhos Maia’s team, the best known player was the mayor of Maceió, JHC.

Another attraction at the party was Ronald, son of Ronaldo Phenomeno. He represented his father on the field and served on the R10 team. He didn’t stand out as much and was replaced in the first half.

Host of the party, Carlinhos Maia entertained the audience, laughed a lot, but didn’t play anything. It lacked skill. At 24 minutes, he lost until a penalty badly scored by referee Chicao and, in the end, was defeated by Ronaldinho’s team 9-5.

Carlinhos Maia and Ronaldinho pose for photo with referee Chicão — Photo: Ailton Cruz/Gazeta de Alagoas

Ronaldinho is godfather to the daughter of Michel Douglas, a former CSA striker. Michel’s wife, Carla Marques, is the organizer of the event and played the midfield to bring the star to Maceió.

The first edition of Jogo da Alegria was in 2019, also at Rei Pelé. This was the second event. Last year, because of the pandemic, the party was cancelled.

Ronaldinho's team featured players, former athletes and artists — Photo: Ailton Cruz/Gazeta de Alagoas

The Joy Game even had a farewell. In this second, the referee from Alagoas Francisco Carlos do Nascimento commanded the first half and hung the whistle.