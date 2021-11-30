Rapporteur changes PEC and defines that Brazil Aid will only be R$ 400 in 2022

After criticism from parliamentarians and economists outside the government, the rapporteur of the PEC (Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution) of the precatoria, senator Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE), promoted new changes in the text of the proposal to avoid questioning in court about the non-compliance of the Fiscal Responsibility Law (LRF). The objective is to make it clear that Auxílio Brasil (ex-Bolsa Família) will only have the value of R$ 400 until the end of 2022, when President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) will seek reelection.

THE PEC is under review at CCJ this Tuesday (30). The government base expects it to be approved by the commission and voted on today in the plenary. If that happens, it will need to be approved again in the Chamber, as it went through changes in the Senate.

Created in 2000, the LRF establishes that any permanent expense can only be created if there is also a permanent income to fund it.

Last week, analysts and lawmakers said that Bezerra’s report made room for the amount of R$400 to extend beyond 2022.

This would represent a dribble in the LFR, which does not allow new permanent expenses without indicating the source of funds.

To pay the R$ 400 in 2022, the government has the approval of the PEC of precatório, which will generate a fiscal space of R$ 106.1 billion in the 2022 budget, according to the calculations of the National Treasury. For the following years, however, there is no forecast of a source — which, at this first moment, makes it impossible to pay R$ 400 beyond 2022.

Amid questions about the first version of his report, Bezerra said on Tuesday at the CCJ (Committee on Constitution, Justice and Citizenship) of the Senate that he promoted new changes.

I made an adjustment, precisely because of this possible interpretation. In the vote complement that I just read, we say that the exceptionality is exclusively for the year 2022, because we have a structural revenue growth that can pay for Brazil Aid. For subsequent years, the Fiscal Responsibility Law must be complied with.

Senator Fernando Bezerra, Rapporteur of the PEC of Precatório

Changes to attract support from senators

Last week, Bezerra had already voted in favor of the PEC in the CCJ, responsible for deciding whether the proposal respects the Constitution. On the occasion, he accepted proposals from the senators, presented through amendments, which increased support for the text in the commission.

This Tuesday, Bezerra said he had accepted three more amendments from the senators.

In one of them, a change was added related to the application of fines in debt contracts between states and the Union. “It is not the subject of the PEC for precatório, but it is a demand that was requested by some senators,” Bezerra said.

The senator’s report allows the payment of fines to be paid by the States in installments in case of non-compliance with the rules for financing debts with the Union. Under current rules, the payment of fines is immediate. With this change, Bezerra expands the government’s effort to get the support of senators for the PEC.

PEC will support new social program

Defended by the government of Jair Bolsonaro, the PEC of precatório changes a series of rules for the payment of these titles and the control of expenses. One of the goals is to achieve a slack of R$ 106.1 billion in the 2022 budget, which makes Brazil’s Aid feasible.

The government’s intention is to pay aid of R$ 400 per month to 17 million beneficiaries in 2022.

To reach this figure, the PEC brings two main changes.

First, it allows the postponement of the payment of part of the court orders owed by the Union in 2022. According to the Treasury’s calculations, this will generate a slack of R$ 43.8 billion.

Precatório are bonds that represent debts that the federal government has with individuals and companies, arising from court decisions. When the court decision is final, the precatório is issued and becomes part of the federal government’s payment schedule.

Second, the PEC changes the spending ceiling, the constitutional fiscal rule that limits public spending to the previous year’s budget corrected for inflation. Critics say this represents, in practice, a hole in the spending ceiling. With that, there will be a slack of R$ 62.2 billion in 2022, according to the calculations of the National Treasury.