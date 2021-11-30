Rapporteur’s amendment is lawful and will save many people in Brazil, says Pacheco

BRASÍLIA — The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), defended this Monday that the rapporteur’s amendments, called RP-9, are lawful and “will help a lot of people in the country” with the release of resources until the end of year. Currently, all 2021 Budget funds with this type of origin are blocked by a decision of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), which demands more transparency from parliamentarians in the execution of the money.

— It is not the existence of the rapporteur’s amendment that is by its nature something illicit, because it is definitely not. In fact, this is what will save many people in Brazil, many municipalities, many hospitals. The resources are indicated by the rapporteur and need to be unlocked because the work has stalled, companies that were hired by the public service and that will not be able to continue the work, health services – said Pacheco, during a trip to Paraná, on Monday.

read: Rapporteur limits Secret Budget to the total for individual and bench amendments

Last week, Pacheco and the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), signed a joint act to prevent the disclosure, retroactively, of those responsible for indicating the amendments to the general rapporteur.

Today, Pacheco argued that it is a mistake to say that the rapporteur’s amendments lack publicity. According to him, there are other types of amendments that also do not have their origin disclosed, since deputies and senators can receive suggestions on how to apply the resources in the best way.

read: Senate Consultancy says it is possible to disclose those responsible for the rapporteur’s amendments

“There is no lack of publicity for the amendments. Amendments have value, have a destination, have beneficiaries, everything published, everything very clear. All of this is fully identified, whether the value is for health, if it is for infrastructure, if it is for construction. And this is all carried out by the Ministry, then by the secretariats, by the city halls themselves – said the president of the Senate.

He continued by saying that before, the law did not require a formal indication by the rapporteur of the origin of the suggestions. And, therefore, the rapporteur himself assumed responsibility for that amendment.

— The rapporteur takes responsibility when he signs the amendment. He is responsible for that appointment, as well as a congressman in his individual amendment, even though that amendment may have been suggested by a mayor or a Santa Casa provider, but it is the congressman who signs, he is responsible. In the case of the rapporteur’s amendment, it is the rapporteur. There’s a bit of confusion about that, because the idea is that it’s a secret budget, that it’s being earmarked for who knows who, and there’s none of that.

Pacheco added that the current format for disclosing the amendments can even be considered a mistake, but not something illegal. He also said that irregularities can occur in any type of amendment and need to be addressed:

— Whether this was a defect or not, it can even be pointed out as a defect, but this is not an indication that the resource is being misused or that there is a misuse or diversion of a public resource. Definitely not. Misdeeds can exist in rapporteur amendments, individual amendments, bench amendments, commission amendments, in ministry budgets and these misdeeds need to be fought.