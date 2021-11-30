Ravi betrays Christian’s trust and shocks Lara · TV News

Ravi (Juan Paiva) will betray the trust of Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) in Um Lugar ao Sol. Despite promising to his best friend that he wouldn’t go after Lara (Andréia Horta), the driver will be careless and get busted by the cook , who will be shocked to see him in Pouso Feliz, Minas Gerais, on Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

In the chapter this Monday (29), Joy’s boyfriend (Lara Tremouroux) will go to the city of Minas Gerais to seek a document at the police station because of the accident suffered by the executive, who was going after his ex-girlfriend to reveal that there was no died and, yes, usurped the twin’s identity.

After a call from Barbara (Alinne Moraes), Christian will go back on his decision to tell Lara the truth and ask the driver to solve the bureaucracy for fear of being seen by the cook. “It’s from the car to the police station and from the police station to the car, ok?”, the boy will ask.

Ravi will promise that he’ll only get the police report for the boss to file for the vehicle’s insurance, but he’ll be distracted by a butterfly. He will start chasing the insect and will be seen by Noca’s granddaughter (Marieta Severo). Mateus’ wife (Danton Mello) will be in shock to see her ex-boyfriend’s best friend in Pouso Feliz.

Meanwhile, in Rio de Janeiro, Christian will settle accounts with Elenice (Ana Beatriz Nogueira) because of the DNA test that proved that Renato (Cauã Reymond) was not the father of Maria Fernanda (Fernanda Nobre)’s son.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

