Ravi breaks his promise to Christian

One of the things that has been most pleasing to the TV Globo audience in the soap opera “Um Lugar ao Sol” is the friendship between Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) and Ravi (Juan Piava).

Because of this, it is common for the characters to make promises and agreements for each other and among themselves, which should happen again this Monday, November 29, after the “Jornal Nacional”.

Everything will happen after Christian’s recovery from the car accident, making him go to the police station to register a police report to file the vehicle’s insurance.

However, the protagonist will be afraid of being seen by Lara (Andréia Horta) and getting into trouble with Barbara (Alinne Moraes), and for that, he asks Ravi to get the document in Pouso Feliz.

However, knowing the friend and how easy he is to lose himself, he makes a request: “It’s from the car to the police station and from the police station to the car, ok?”

The young man says he will keep his promise to return home straight from the police station. However, he ends up being distracted by a butterfly, and when chasing the insect, he is spotted by Lara, who is shocked when she sees him in the city.

And now, how will she react? Find out in this Monday, November 29, chapter of “Um Lugar ao Sol”, on TV Globo, right after “Jornal Nacional”.

See+: Barbara discovers she can’t get pregnant anymore

CHECK EVERYTHING THAT WILL HAPPEN IN TODAY’S CHAPTER!

Mateus convinces Lara not to approach Christian/Renato’s car. Lara sees Christian/Renato’s car explode. Elenice shows Maria Fernanda the DNA test. Barbara and Christian/Renato make up, and Santiago resumes the partnership with his son-in-law.

Rebeca is disconcerted when Bela tells her that Felipe ended the relationship because he met someone else. Ilana advises Rebeca not to get involved with Felipe. Mercedes asks Erica not to bring Luan to the gym sessions anymore. Christian/Renato argues with Elenice.

Santiago goes to Erica after learning that Barbara was the one who caused the personal trainer’s departure. Lara sees Ravi.

MAIN NEWS:

Marília Mendonça’s mother shows Léo imitating ‘internet meme’

Every day is day! Bruna Marquezine proves that Monday is not the official diet day

Farm 13: Sthe Matos says he likes being beaten up in sex and Dynho talks about Mirella

Gloria Groove cries and says she hasn’t got over the death of Marília Mendonça: ‘I’m not the same person anymore

Ximbinha appears in a rare photo with his wife and good shape attracts attention’