Realme GT 2 Pro: leaks image and specs from the device, with a design that refers to the Nexus 6P

One of the realme’s next bets in terms of flagship is the GT 2 Pro realme, which should bring a more advanced design and hardware than the GT realme. And this Monday morning (29), the 91mobiles portal released, based on data from the informant OnLeaks, several news about the device. Starting with its design, which we can check for a leaked render, which seems to refer to a cell phone from a good few years ago, the Huawei Google Nexus 6P, which did not reach the Brazilian market. O highlight is for the camera module that occupies a horizontal strip at the top of the rear panel and it is slightly bulging.

The module has three cameras and two LED flashes. hopefully either two 50MP GR lenses and an 8MP telephoto sensor — bring better performance in a smaller component capable of reducing blurry photos and good backlight resistance. It is pointed out that the rear panel is made of ceramic, while it has a metal frame. The power button is on the right side, but there are no details on the front of the device. Expect a 32 MP perforated camera, thin edges and fingerprint sensor on the 6.8-inch WQHD+ screen and 120 Hz refresh rate. Processor should be Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 — or Snapdragon 8Gx Gen 1.





It should also bring 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and Android 12 under the Realme UI 3.0 interface. Rumors also point to 5,000 mAh battery and 125W charging. The leak also points out that the GT 2 Pro realme is expected to arrive in the first quarter of 2022 for $799 (~BRL 4,500).

