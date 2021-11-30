Rebeca sticks her finger in wounds after giving away Felipe; Understand · TV News

Rebeca (Andrea Beltrão) will seek psychological help after getting involved with Felipe (Gabriel Leone) in Um Lugar ao Sol. The model will undergo therapy with Ana Virgínia (Regina Braga) to understand all the anguish she feels with the loss of her youth. However, the therapist chosen by her will be the musician’s grandmother in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

Cecília’s mother (Fernanda Marques) will decide to deal with past wounds in a consultation that will be on the air this tuesday (30) . As seen in the plot, Rebeca approached Felipe after feeling attracted to her daughter’s best friend’s boyfriend.

Despite being committed, the young man was enchanted by the mature woman and started to flirt with her. Full of problems in her marriage with Túlio (Daniel Dantas), Rebeca also allowed herself to flirt with the boy. They exchanged a few kisses last week.

The model regretted the “stay” and decided to end the flirtation with the “new guy”. But Felipe is completely in love with Rebeca. The boy ended his relationship with Bela (Bruna Martins) willing to stay with her.

Even shaken, Rebeca will keep her decision. She will then seek professional help to be able to forget about the boy and better understand the crisis he is experiencing because he is getting older and having less work. She will make an appointment with Ana Virgínia.

Used to vent about her personal life with Ilana (Mariana Lima), the character will open her heart to the specialist in the next chapters. It will be precisely because of the therapy that the model will end up meeting Gabriel Leone’s character when he returns to Brazil.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

Learn all about soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#83 – TV News Award: Best of the Year in Soap Operas!” on Screaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Um Lugar ao Sol and other soap operas: