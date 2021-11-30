Referee reports field invasion in the game between Corinthians and Athletico

The referee from Minas Gerais, Paulo César Zanovelli da Silva, reported in the summary of the match between Corinthians and Athletico-PR, held yesterday (28) at Neo Química Arena, that a fan had invaded the pitch. It was the second game in a row at home that the Parque São Jorge club faced this type of problem.

“After the end of the match with the refereeing team in the dressing room, we were informed by the match delegate, Mr. Marcus Mollo, that there was an invasion of a fan on the field”, wrote the referee in the document published on the website of the CBF (Confederação Brasileira de Soccer).

The report also informs that the fan was identified, but it does not make clear the moment when the invasion of the pitch occurred, if before, during or after the ball rolled. Corinthians was contacted by UOL Sport, but until the publication of the report he did not comment. If the club takes a stand, the content will be changed.

In the summary, the referee also wrote that the club had not registered an occurrence with the Police until the moment it published the document in the CBF system.

“I must inform you that until the closing of the summary no police report has been presented”.

In the derby against Santos, the last held in Itaquera before the confrontation with Athletico-PR, Corinthians faced the same problem with a fan entering the pitch and hugging midfielder Renato Augusto. The presence of Corinthians in the lawn was also reported in a summary.