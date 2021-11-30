Renato Gaúcho gains strength to take over from Fluminense in 2022

Credit: Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo

Fluminense can look to rival Flamengo for its solution for 2022. The dismissal of Renato Gaúcho do Rubro-Negro made Renato regain strength among Fluminense fans on social networks.

According to a publication by Torcedores, Renato was already considered one of the favorites on the board for 2022 even before he was fired from Flamengo. Now free on the market, its arrival in the Tricolor gains more strength and seems to have popular support.

The Sentimento Tricolor channel, one of the most famous among Fluminense fans, questioned about a possible hiring of Renato Gaúcho. Most of the comments in the video are in support of hiring.

See the comments from Fluminense fans:

Fluminense is looking for a coach for 2022, as Marcão should once again be the club’s permanent assistant. The club is fighting for a spot in next year’s Copa Libertadores, and this should be a crucial factor in defining who will be the team’s commander next season.

The team has 51 points, is in 7th position and at this moment would be in the first phase of the Libertadores.

