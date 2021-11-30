Resident Evil 4 Remake: Voice actor may have leaked game image [RUMOR]

Last Saturday (27), fans of resident Evil were surprised when actor DC Douglas, Albert Wesker’s voice actor in the franchise, allegedly leaked the existence of the remake of resident Evil 4, which would be a breach of the non-disclosure agreement with Capcom.

So not only did dc douglas break NDA on live stream by admitting to being wesker in the Separate Ways portion of the new #re4remake , but he also felt out concept art given to him by @CapcomUSA_ @dev1_official #REBHFun #wesker #Resident Evil pic.twitter.com/BlE6orf3tK — Helping Spread Awareness (@BewareCreepyVAs) November 27, 2021

Apparently, Douglas received character concept art from the Japanese publisher, and decided to share it with someone even though he knew he could be sued for it.

Source: MP1st/Reproduction

However, on Sunday (28), the actor denied the veracity of the rumor, saying that he “has already stated repeatedly that he is not under any contract with Capcom”, whether for RE4 Remake or another game.

So far, the Japanese company hasn’t commented on the matter either, so we’ll have to wait to find out that the remake of resident Evil 4 will really come true or if it’s just a fan dream.