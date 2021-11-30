Results of Enem 2021 will come out on February 11, says Inep | Enem 2021

The results of the National Secondary Education Examination ( And either ) 2021 will be released on February 11 , according to the president of the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep), Danilo Dupas.

On that date, candidates will be able to consult the bulletin with individual marks in each test (languages, humanities, natural sciences, mathematics and writing).

Enem’s unofficial feedback will be published later this week, on Wednesday (1). It only allows, however, the student to know their total number of correct answers.

As the test is corrected by Item Response Theory (IRT), the final grade is not calculated based on the percentage of correct answers alone.

It detects “coherence” in student performance: if he got very difficult questions right, for example, and missed those considered easy, he probably “kicked” the alternatives. TRI detects this incongruity and awards the candidate fewer points.

Two people who get 120 out of 180 questions right can get totally different grades, therefore. Learn more about this “anti-kick method” here.

The 2021 edition had an abstention rate of 29.9%, according to Inep.

On the first Sunday of the test (21), 26% of those enrolled had not attended the evaluation.

These rates are lower than in the last edition, when, at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, 51.5% of participants were absent.

There were 31 arrest warrants served during the Enem 2021, 27 on the first Sunday and 4 on the second, says Cléo Mazzotti, delegate of the Federal Police.

They were related to kidnapping, drug trafficking, rape of vulnerable people and other serious crimes, he explains.

During the press conference, the Minister of Education, Milton Ribeiro, said that he did not interfere in the test. If it had had any influence, “certain issues” might have been left out, he said.

Ribeiro was also asked by journalists about his desire to have prior access to Enem.

In June, he said he could see the evidence first. After criticism about censorship, he backtracked.

“When I realized that having access to the test would do more harm than good to students, I took a step back. I gave up a right,” he said.

“It is not possible to understand that the Minister of Education cannot see the proof (…), considering that officials in the lowest position have this access.”

Employees of Inep, the institute that organizes Enem, denounced that they suffered harassment and psychological pressure to avoid controversial issues that could upset the government.

In a joint decision, 37 of them resigned.

A group of officials also complained of episodes of bullying and said that the president of Inep, Danilo Dupas, was exempting himself from important responsibilities for organizing the exam.

The complaints and documents gathered will be analyzed by the Federal Court of Accounts, to determine if there was any attempt by the government to interfere in the test.

Both the Ministry of Education and Inep denied the accusations.

On November 15, shortly after allegations of attempted ideological interference in Enem, President Jair Bolsonaro stated that the questions of the test were beginning to “have the face of the government”.

Two days later, he said he never saw the questions. He stated that if he had had access to the assessment, it would have “changed forever, with objective questions”.

Even in the face of record abstention in Enem 2020, Inep did not change the notice: those students who were exempt, did not take the test and did not justify their absence, lost the right to the free registration fee in 2021.

Only arguments such as infectious and contagious diseases or deaths in the family were accepted – those who failed to take the test for fear of contracting Covid-19 could only, in principle, participate in Enem 2021 by paying the fee of R$ 85.

As a result, only 3,109,762 registrations had been confirmed (the lowest number since 2005).

After being activated by political parties and entities, the Federal Supreme Court determined that applications for these candidates be reopened.

This group will reapply the exam on January 9th and 16th, 2022, on the same date as the persons deprived of liberty (Enem PPL).

‘No Answer’ Math Question

Teachers of six courses heard by the g1 claim that one of the math questions has no right answer among the alternatives presented (see video below).

Enem 2021: see the correction of the question about the Copa do Brasil

The question required knowledge of combinatorial analysis and used the champion teams of the Copa do Brasil until 2018 as a context.

During the press conference, Dupas and Ribeiro did not comment on possible cancellations.

It will only be possible to know if there will be a cancellation when the official Inep feedback is released – until Wednesday (1st), according to the Enem notice.

Writing topic: ”invisibility and civil registration’

The theme of the writing of Enem 2021 was “invisibility and civil registration: guaranteeing access to citizenship in Brazil”.

Candidates had to write a dissertation-argumentative text about Brazilians who do not have a birth certificate (there are more than 3 million in this situation, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics – IBGE).

This group is not able to: obtain other important documents (such as ID and reader title), have access to public education and health services, receive government assistance or take a vaccine, for example.

See what the student needed to know so as not to escape the theme of writing Enem 2021

Topics covered in the tests

The first day of Enem 2021 exams, with 90 questions on languages ​​and human sciences, brought an excerpt from the song “Admirável Gado Novo”, by singer Zé Ramalho, and questions about:

racism;

slavery;

eroticization of women;

indigenous knowledge;

Brazilian prison population;

critical news reading;

social movements.

View teacher ratings on the level of difficulty for this initial stage of the exam.

The second Sunday required knowledge of natural sciences and mathematics. There were, among others, the following subjects:

Mariana’s disaster;

Copa do Brasil (combinatorial analysis);

literature of twine;

botany;

gravitation;

heat flow.

Current issues related to Covid-19 (such as other pandemics or vaccination) were not mentioned.