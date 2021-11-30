Rico and Bil argue about amount of food in the game

In the kitchen of the headquarters of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), during the night of today, Rico Melquaides and Bil exchanged a few barbs during a discussion about the food sent by the reality show production to confinement every Tuesday.

After Aline Mineiro said that production had reduced the amount of butter sent to the headquarters, Rico Melquiades went to the pantry, picked up a jar in which the identifying name appears to be “sugar” and complained:

Guys, this isn’t much.

“It is,” countered Bil Araújo. “In my house, it’s just me, Bruno and my mother. My mother buys 5, 6 kg. Here they never have it”, said Rico Melquiades. “Yes, it is. Do you think you’re at your house?”, asked the ex-“BBB 21” (Rede Globo). “Guys, you don’t know about shopping,” nudged the pawn.

Bil Araújo did not enjoy the confrontation with the pawn and remembered that he has lived alone since he was a minor.

Oh, I don’t. I have lived alone since I was 17 years old!

“But it’s just for you, understand? I shop. I shop with my mother and I understand what works and what doesn’t,” said Rico. “Oh, you understand. You understand nothing, no,” Bil scoffed.

Then Rico began to do some math on how many days he would give the food and agreed with Bil’s statement about having enough because the pantry had weekly replacement.

Since when can it be here. Ah, but it’s seven days, right? No, but it’s ten people.

“It doesn’t matter. You’re on a reality show. This is just for you to play. You have to share it, but we don’t share it because we don’t want to,” warned Bil. “That’s right. That’s right, Bil,” Rico handed over the chips. “They play like that just for us to fight,” reinforced the former “BBB 21”.

Aline Mineiro agreed with Bil Araújo, recalling that the pedestrians of “A Fazenda 2021” do not usually stop to discuss the food division of the pantry.

We never stopped to really share things.

“Sorry,” asked Bil Araújo. “I’m sorry, but you’re very ignorant, understand? Sometimes it hurts, but, okay, that’s right. Sorry, I forgot that here are cameras taking your ignorance,” Rico countered. “I’m glad I’m me,” nudged Bil. “Super ignorant,” Rico shouted.

Aline also opined that the model could make the game happy for not having changed with the pressure of confinement.

Lucky for someone who can be the person, right, friend. Whoever doesn’t get it splinters all over

Bil, in turn, closed the matter by making it clear that all participants need to know what they are doing in order not to be unmasked.

IT’S. Those who can’t hold the BO get splintered, especially if they go from villain to good guy.

“People kick my ass, but at least I’m me,” replied Aline. “Especially for someone who goes from being a bad guy to a good guy”, concluded Bil.

