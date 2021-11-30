Rico Melquiades and Dayane Mello unleash each other’s rots in a tense discussion

Hora do Faro promoted another activity among the participants of The Farm 2021, after the interviews and controversial placards by Gui Araújo. In a kind of “court”, Rich Melquiades and Dayane Mello they exchanged serious accusations, even in front of others.

Right away, the comedian stated that Dayane has not put into practice the things he assumes:

“You are a person who wants to win the prize, but you just do everything and go over anyone else to win the prize. You are a person who is very theoretical and not very practical, you raise the women’s flag, but you don’t defend women. You judge muscular women, with short hair like a man, those who plan to have children”.

After pointing out what he saw as a contradiction, Rico condemned the things his rival had done to him and threw it in his face:

“You don’t want to know anyone’s feelings, you take a knife and rip someone’s coat. You are not playing with your heart here, you are not playing, you are knowing a bad person here in the game. You’re the kind of person who talks about people but doesn’t take their actions”.

Dayane Mello defended herself!

After hearing everything, the famous first denied that she belittled Aline Mineiro for her appearance:

“So actually, me and Aline, when she got here… We were kissing on the lips like a couple of lovers and she asked me if I thought she was cute with short hair or long hair. I gave my opinion and said I preferred her long because I obviously saw her with long hair”.

Another point touched by Dayane was the memory of when she mentioned the fact that Mileide Mihaile had planned motherhood for years:

“About Mileide, we talked, yes. She said she planned five years to have a child and nine years to join A Fazenda. So, automatically, a woman who plans everything in life… I wanted to understand how it is possible for her to be here and not show the game, because a person who plans her entire life, in here, it has to be a game strategy”.

Extending her speech, the former Grande Fratello VIP participant justified the derogatory comments about Marina Ferrari:

“From Marina, I said: ‘Wow, I’m with a woman, what’s the problem?’ For me, I don’t like and I don’t think it’s right for a muscular woman. I do raise a flag for women, because my audience is LGBT out there. I think they, including Aline and Marina, played a lot with this because they know my audience is LGBT and they know it can interfere, I think it’s very dirty”.

Rico Melquiades was machine-gunned by rival

Dayane Mello took it hard against the former MTV, citing criticisms of his behavior with the participants he has already fought:

“You are a person who does everything for fame and money too. You want to be remembered on this farm anyway; making shacks, breasting women, being a dick, playing dirty, humiliating people…. I think you really are that, you are a traitor, you are a bad friend”.

The model gave an example of the things she has been condemning in Rico’s attitudes, including accusing him of having harmed her game:

“You humiliated Marina; you turned me against Aline; destroyed my game the moment you betrayed your friends. After all, I was the first person who took your hand when you had no one for you. To this day you play this against me like I’m the worst person in the world. For me, in life or in any situation, I never want to be a person like you”.

The native of Alagoas defended himself, saying that he has been working on social networks for 3 years and that he knows that his own attitudes could result in cancellation. In short, Rico Melquiades denied the accusation of doing everything to appear:

“So, I’ve been working with the internet for three years now, if I did everything for fame, I didn’t fight here, I didn’t do things that I know people out there cancel. I would be a very neutral person here. Another thing, you said that I breast a woman, I disagree with your opinion. You can be a woman, a man, you can be anything, if I don’t agree with your opinion, I’ll give you my opinion. I speak in everyone’s face. I don’t have foul play”.

