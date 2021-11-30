Rio suspends flu vaccination due to lack of doses

RIO — The city of Rio suspended this Tuesday the vaccination against the flu due to lack of doses in the capital. The city predicts that the immunization against Influenza should return this Wednesday after noon. More vaccines are expected to arrive this Tuesday night. Rio de Janeiro has experienced an outbreak of cases of the disease in recent weeks, which has increased by 37% the number of cases of flu syndrome in seven days.

After Rocinha faced days of queues at its health centers because of the Influenza A outbreak, the problem reached Vidigal. This Monday afternoon, more than 150 residents of the Zona Sul community lined up while waiting for care at the only local health post, Rodolpho Perissé, founded in 1981. Practically everyone had flu symptoms and many left without care.

Residents say that, throughout this Monday, there was only one doctor providing care at the unit, which resulted in more than an hour of waiting and limited service through the distribution of passwords.

At around 9:30 am, teacher Joelma Araújo took her two children, aged 10 and 13, to the clinic because they had Influenza A symptoms, but they were unable to be assisted.

“Even early, the morning and afternoon passwords had already run out. There were more than 150 people queuing through the alleys, not counting those who arrived and dropped out of service when they realized the situation. The post usually only serves about 20 people a day, but they set a limit of 40 calls in the morning and 35 in the afternoon because of the high demand. And she was just a doctor to attend to the entire community: she couldn’t even go out to lunch — said Joelma, who also got infected: — I stayed in bed for a week, but I’ve recovered. It was horrible, worse than when I took Covid.

The resident Nathalia Mendonça was also unable to receive care for her children:

— My three-year-old daughter has a bad cold, as does my eldest, 16. I couldn’t get care today and the health center agent asked me to come tomorrow. But if it’s that full, I don’t know how I’m going to do it, because it’s the only post in the community. There is no way a single doctor can attend to the entire Vidigal. Maybe I need to take them to a UPA – said the resident.

By note, the Health coordination of the South Zone region informs that there has been an increase in the care of respiratory symptoms in the unit in recent days and that all patients are being treated. He also says that the Dr. Rodolpho Perissé post has three teams and one of the doctors is away for health reasons. “The hiring of one more doctor has already been carried out, who will start his activities at the unit in the coming days”, concludes the note.