Risk of hospitalization 257 times higher than reaction to vaccine against covid

Vaccines against covid-19 applied in Brazil are, in addition to being effective, extremely safe and have a very low rate of serious adverse events. The data are contained in a special epidemiological bulletin of the Ministry of Health, which evaluated vaccination in the country between January 18 and October 25 and saw that the risk of being hospitalized with SRAG (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) is 257 times greater than the of having a reaction to the immunizing agent.

According to the bulletin, the incidence of serious adverse events (SAE) reported in Brazil was about 5.1 events for every 100,000 doses applied (or 0.005% of the total). The application, in the period, of 194 million doses in the country was analyzed.

In the period under analysis, a total of 139,000 adverse events (between serious and non-serious) were recorded in the e-SUS information system (data, however, exclude the state of São Paulo, which uses its own system) — of which 11.4 % (15 thousand doses) results from application errors. “There is a total incidence of 0.6/1,000 applied doses”, says the bulletin.

In the same period of the analysis, 271 million doses had been administered to 111 million Brazilians in total (including São Paulo).

The data presented here denote the excellent benefit versus risk profile of vaccination against covid-19.”

For comparison purposes, the ministry’s bulletin points out that, until November 22, 2.7 million people were hospitalized for SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) and recorded 611,000 deaths of covid-19 in Brazil.

“Therefore, 1.3% of the Brazilian population was hospitalized or died from SARS between 2020 and 2021. In the same period, mortality from covid-19 was 288.6 per 100,000 inhabitants — which corresponds to one 257 times greater risk of having been hospitalized for SARS and 56.6 times greater of having died from covid-19 to date than the risk of an adverse episode,” he points out.

unrelated cases

For the ministry, however, the data reported include, for the most part, cases that, when investigated, do not have any relationship with the vaccine. “It is noteworthy that these are conservative estimates, considering that a significant part of the notified EAG do not have any causal relationship with the vaccination”, says the folder.

For example, of the 9,896 reported serious adverse events, 35.7% were discarded and classified as “coincident or inconsistent reactions”, that is, not causally related to the vaccine. Only 428 (less than 5% of the total) had an investigation that confirmed the relationship with the vaccine, and another 5,148 (52%) cases remain under investigation.

An EAG is considered any event that requires hospitalization and that has at least one of these items:

It causes risk of death or that requires immediate clinical intervention to prevent death;

Cause significant dysfunction and/or permanent disability;

Result in congenital anomaly;

Cause death.

The non-serious adverse event is any other event that does not meet the EAG criteria or in the case of an immunization error.

Of the 3,366 deaths reported, after evaluation, only 11 were confirmed to be related to the vaccine. Another 1,861 were classified as inconsistent or coincident and 1,270 (37.7% of the total) are still under investigation.

“The 11 deaths classified as A1 [reações inerentes ao produto conforme literatura] were cases of thrombosis syndrome with thrombocytopenia, a rare syndrome described with viral vector vaccines after their large-scale use in the population. Of these cases, 8 were with the AstraZeneca vaccine and 3 with the Janssen vaccine,” says the bulletin.

It is noteworthy that vaccination against covid-19 occurred during a high incidence of covid-19 cases, in such a way that a significant number of individuals were vaccinated during the virus incubation period, leading to the notification of a significant number of episodes coincident with the vaccination.”

Expected results — and celebrated

For Juarez Cunha, president of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations (SBIm), the ministry’s numbers are “very positive”. “It was within what was imagined. All regulatory agencies have stated that vaccines, when compared to the disease, bring a much greater benefit than the risks of adverse events,” he says.

For him, the good result must be made known to the entire Brazilian population to end the stigma of risks. “Many people who are against [a vacinação] use a lot of this situation that the vaccine can cause a serious adverse event or that they are experimental. And what we can say with this study is that, in addition to being licensed with a very high safety profile, vaccines continue to maintain this safety in real life, in addition to protecting the severe form and deaths against covid”, claims.

According to Melissa Palmieri, from SBIm in São Paulo, international data on doses carried out already demonstrated this safety in other countries — which are now confirmed in Brazil.

“These Brazilian data confirm that vaccines are safe and prevent this evolution of severity that the disease itself can have. So, when you put in the balance the risk of vaccinating with the disease, it is yet another data that shows the importance of vaccinating the disease. covid,” he says.

For the ministry, the number of adverse events is within expectations given the number of people immunized in the country. “When vaccinating such a large number of individuals, a high number of adverse events, including serious events, is expected to be reported. However, it is noteworthy that, after proper investigation, only a small portion of these events will actually have any causal relationship with vaccination”, says the bulletin.

So far, data indicate that these vaccines have an excellent risk-benefit profile, having already generated an extremely positive impact on the health of the Brazilian population, with a significant reduction in cases, hospitalizations and deaths from the disease.”

Ministry of Health Bulletin

Finally, the document also emphasizes the need to always be agile in the notification of suspected adverse cases, “especially serious, rare and unusual ones, immunization or programmatic errors and all deaths temporarily associated with vaccinations”.

“Local surveillance must immediately communicate (up to 24 hours) to higher authorities, either through notifications in the information system or other means of communication (telephone, WhatsApp, others). At the same time, the need to start the investigation immediately (up to 48 hours) with the survey of as much information as possible to allow an individual assessment of the cases, in order to establish whether there is in fact any causal link with the vaccines”, he concludes.