RMP: Flamengo’s priority is the hiring of Gallardo – 11/29/2021

Jorge Jesus was everyone’s dream. But Mister’s situation is very complicated, as he has a contract with Benfica until the end of May 2022 and his wife (who was mainly responsible for his departure in 2020) does not want him to return to Brazil. Therefore, Flamengo’s board of directors has already chosen its priority target: the Argentine Marcelo Gallardo, who is leaving River Plate.

The Portuguese Carlos Carvalhal and Leonardo Jardim are also on the list of possible replacements for Renato Gaúcho, but should only be sought if the rubro-negro directors fail to convince Gallardo to take charge of the club’s football department. They want him to do it here exactly as he does at River Plate. Overseeing everything: from the field to the medical and physical preparation areas and even the base divisions.

Three-time Libertadores champion (as a player in 1996 and as a coach in 2016 and 2018), El Muñeco, as he is called in Argentina, won every possible title ahead of River Plate. The last thing he lacked was achieved in the current season, the Argentine championship. He is currently the most successful South American coach on the continent.

To sign him, Flamengo will need to act quickly and win competition from other interested parties, such as the Uruguayan Federation, which dreams of handing over to Gallardo the command of Celeste Olímpica, after the departure of Maestro Óscar Tabárez, who has been away after 15 years in the position.

Information coming from Argentina shows that, if he comes, Marcelo Gallardo will bring his entire technical commission, which would cost around R$ 5 million per month. The coach’s salary, included in this total, would be around R$ 3.2 million. Is expensive? Yes. But everything indicates that it is worth the investment. And the expense would be even less than hiring the Portuguese Carlos Carvalhal or Leonardo Jardim.

Officially fired on the Monday after the defeat in the Libertadores final, Renato no longer had the slightest condition to continue ahead of Flamengo. After a spectacular and surprising start, it showed its shortcomings when it lost some of the main starting line-ups.

In my view, the board (read, mainly, Marcos Braz) made a big mistake in not accepting the position he made available, after the vexatious elimination in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, in Maracanã, against Athletico Paranaense.

The last straw in his divorce from the red-black crowd came in the tie with Grêmio, when the coach showed no enthusiasm for Vitinho’s goals and was caught in inexplicable conversations with Cortez, on the edge of the lawn, before the collection of a lateral.

With a distinctly haggard look on his face, the coach who gave an angry interview on the eve of the final was already a defeated man, aware that his fate was set. And, to make matters worse, came the loss to Palmeiras, in the overtime of a game in which he made his usual mistakes again.

With Renato, assistant Marcelo Salles, the Beast, who Marcos Braz had brought back to the club was also fired (he had been fired at the request of Jorge Jesus, who didn’t want any Brazilian assistants). His departure indicates the weakening of the vice president of football who, according to what is said in Gávea, will also leave his post at the end of the year, dedicating himself only to the City Council, in which he was elected in the wake of the glorious year of 2019. It was at Braz’s request that Renato joined the Beast in his technical committee.

The reshaping of the entire rubro-negro football department is just beginning. Many other heads (including players) will still roll.

Will be?

If that ball kicked by Michael, close to Weverton’s crossbar, in one of the last throws of regulation time, had entered, would we be seeing, reading and hearing all these enthusiastic praises to coach Abel Ferreira?