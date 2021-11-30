Roberto Carlos’s new biography details Tim Maia’s humiliation

“Roberto Carlos Outra Vez”, a new book by Paulo César de Araújo (author of the controversial 2006 “Roberto Carlos in Details”) about the king, is a heap of 700 pages. And this is just the first volume of the singer’s new biography, which will be released on December 15th.

splash had access to the book, which counts from the birth of Roberto Carlos, in 1941, until 1970, after the end of the Jovem Guarda. Among the hundreds of stories that the author can best explore in the new biography is the controversial relationship with Tim Maia.

The subject was on the agenda six years ago, in 2015, when Globo aired the film “Tim Maia” (2014), by Mauro Lima, in two parts and edited, on open TV. The TV movie cut through one of the most controversial scenes audiences had ever seen in cinema.

The scene shows someone from the team of the already famous singer Roberto Carlos crushing a bill of money and throwing it on the floor for the previously unknown Tim Maia, who was part of the same gang from the Tijuca neighborhood that would reveal Roberto and Erasmo Carlos.

As Paulo César de Araújo makes a point of remembering in his new book about the king, this scene was not taken from the biography of Tim Maia written by Nelson Motta, on which the film was based, but from his “Roberto Carlos in Details”.

In the edition, to please Roberto Carlos, it seemed like a good idea for TV Globo to exclude the “crumpled money” scene — as it would become known.

“The public’s reaction was immediate, as the feature film had been shown in theaters for a few months, and that scene was already the most talked about. With its cut in the TV showing, there was even more talk. The fact had repercussions in the press and on social networks, becoming the great national controversy in those early days of 2015,” writes the author.

The controversy after the edited exhibition on TV was real, and the UOL he even talked to Erasmo Carlos, who had known Tim Maia since childhood, about this scene.

“I didn’t see what happened, because I wasn’t there at the time. Who can really know it’s just Roberto and Tim, who’s dead. But I’ve never seen any artist’s team in my life do anything similar to what the guy did. does in the film,” said Tremendão at the time.

At the same time, Roberto Carlos defended himself and said that he always had respect for Tim Maia, despite the controversial scene showing Roberto asking an assistant to give money to a Tim still in Pindaíba, in the 1960s, before he managed to launch himself as a singer .

Roberto Carlos was crowned ‘King of Youth’ on the Chacrinha show in 1965 on TV Excelsior Image: Reproduction

In the book, the author reveals that who would have thrown the money at Tim Maia was Carlos Manga, director of Roberto Carlos’ musicals in the 60s, and not an assistant, as portrayed in the film. And it questions Roberto Carlos’ selective memory.

“Roberto said he consulted ‘friends’ of the time to confirm the story. Did he look for Carlos Manga, who was still alive when the controversy broke out in January 2015, or did he only consult former advisors? It is likely that none of them remembered the fact, for, as we know, memory is selective, not everything is kept.”

In cases like this one, by Tim Maia, the person who usually never forgets is the person affected by the humiliation.

Carlos Manga died in September 2015, eight months after the controversy came to light with the screening of the edited film on TV Globo.

It is worth remembering that Manga was also powerful within Globo, having directed Chico Anysio and Os Trapalhões on the network and worked in the direction and production of soap operas such as “Vamp”, “Anjo Mau” and “Torre de Babel”, as well as series such as “O Yellow Woodpecker Site”.

