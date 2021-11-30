Ron chooses Libertadores’ toughest game and analyzes World Cup

Neither Flamengo nor Atlético-MG. Forward Rony said that São Paulo, Palmeiras opponents in the quarter-finals of the Copa Libertadores da América, were the toughest opponents on the way to winning the South American tournament – confirmed last Saturday, with a 2-1 victory over Flamengo in the decision.

In the opinion of the striker from Palmeira, the rivalry and the moment of São Paulo – which was very confident after winning the Campeonato Paulista defeating Palmeiras in the final – made this the most difficult match in the South American competition.

“For the moment, we knew the importance of the game against São Paulo. It was a team that had high confidence, even because Paulista had won over us. The confidence they had to eliminate us was gigantic” , said Ron, in an interview with TNT Sports.

“I believe that the most difficult game, for being a classic, even for being a great rival and being a confident team, was São Paulo. And we passed. It’s a team that also plays closed. Atletico-MG too. it was very difficult to get through,” he continued.

A different Worlds

Champion of Libertadores 2020, Palmeiras did not get a good result in the last edition of the Club World Cup, falling in the semifinal against Tigres (MEX) and losing the dispute for third place to Al-Ahly (EGI). Once again classified for the competition, Ron designs a different campaign.

The striker explained that the short time between the final of Libertadores 2020 and the beginning of the World Cup hindered Palmeiras and projected a different participation in the competition that will be played in the United Arab Emirates in 2022.

“It’s going to be a completely different Worlds from the last. Even because we played in the Libertadores final and, practically, the other day, we traveled. So, everything was so rushed, we didn’t have time to train properly to prepare until even psychologically. We just won a title and there was already another competition. We arrived in Dubai and we couldn’t go out, we had to stay in our room, taking medication, the time difference. All this gets in the way,” he reflected.

“This World Cup will be totally different. We’ll prepare well. Other big teams will compete, wanting the same objective, but it will be different. We’ll arrive whole, with a cool head, calm, after vacation, to enjoy the family . I’m looking forward to that too. For sure, it will be an extraordinary World Cup. We also already have the experience. We have to fight for this title and once again make history at Palmeiras,” he added.