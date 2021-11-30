Ron opens his heart, says hunger was his biggest opponent and elects a more complicated defender: ‘It was scary’

In an interview with SBT, Ron said he was afraid of training with Thiago Heleno, Athletico Paranaense’s defender, at the time they were both on the same team.

One of the main pieces by Abel Ferreira in palm trees, Ron keeps accumulating titles with the Verdão shirt. double champion of Libertadores Conmebol, the attacker granted an interview to the program SBT Arena, last Monday (29), and opened his heart about what was the most difficult opponent he faced in his entire career. “Off the field, my biggest opponent was hunger.”

In the field of football, Ron told why he decided to make a deal with Palmeiras in early 2020. ESPN.com.br closely followed the entire negotiation of hiring Alviverde. At the time, the archrival Corinthians he even offered a higher salary to Ron, who, even so, opted to sign with Verdão.

“And on the field there were several teams that were difficult to play. When I was at Athletico, we played against Palmeiras. It was one of my main decisions to come because they fight for titles. I believe that Palmeiras is a very decisive team when it has to be. When he has to go there, he kills the game and the opponent can’t score in it.”

After winning the 2021 Libertadores, Palmeiras will compete, in 2022, in the Recopa Sudamericana. The opponent will be the Athletic-PR, precisely Ron’s former club. Asked about the toughest defender he’s ever faced, the Palmeiras athlete didn’t hesitate and answered.

“I was afraid of playing against Thiago Heleno. I didn’t like training against him, it was scary,” admitted Ron.