Ronivaldo Maia’s wife speaks out after her husband’s arrest for attempted femicide – PontoPoder

the councilor’s wife Ronivaldo Maia (PT), Maria Sônia Gomes do Nascimento, spoke about the accusations of attempted femicide against her husband. On social media, she asked people not to share “rumors” and said the situation will be clarified.

“At this point, I ask you please not to share rumors of care for his mother and his family,” his wife wrote. The congressman was arrested this Monday (29), on suspicion of trying to run over a woman after an argument.

“We have news that the victim received medical care and is already at home,” said Sonia. “The court will investigate what happened within the due legal process”, he added.

Photograph:

reproduction

Sonia ends the note by stating that she will keep the progress of the measures in public. “We will keep the progress of things in public as much as possible. Always exercising what was my maxim: transparency and the fight for Justice”.

The victim was rescued by family members to a hospital. The councilor was booked at a gas station, in the Conjunto Ceará neighborhood, in the capital.

The custody hearing, which will define whether he will be arrested or not, takes place this Tuesday afternoon (30).

In a statement, the City Council of Fortaleza informed that it is awaiting investigations by the judicial police on the case. “We ratify that the Municipal Legislature opposes any act of violence,” he said.