Rooster x Fluminense: CBF releases VAR audio in controversial penalty

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) released, this Monday (29), the audio of the video referee (VAR) in the match between Galo and Fluminense, this Sunday, at Mineirão, for the 36th round of the Brazilian Championship. The content analyzes the penalty marked in favor of Atlético, 35 minutes into the first half.

Referee Marielson Alves Silva (BA), was called by the VAR to review the move where, in the ball dispute between Diego Costa and Marlon, there is a touch on the arm of the Fluminense player. When analyzing the images, the referee marks the penalty in favor of the Rooster.

See the dialogue and decision:

Marielson Alves Silva: “Possible hand. I saw it. Player with a natural position in the arm dispute. The ball hits the attacker’s chest and goes into the defender’s hand. The dispute is natural. He tried to dominate on the chest and the ball goes into the hand of the defender. player, who lowered his hand in the natural dispute”.

VAR Booth: “Possible Penalty. Wait, Marielson. Wait, Checking Possible Penalty. Recommend Review, Possible Penalty.”

In the VAR, referees Cláudio Rocha Filho (SP), Fabio Rogerio Baesteiro (SP) and Anderson Carlos Gonçalves (SP), argue: “Player is in dispute action, but his arm is above the shoulder line, increasing his space” .

Looking at the VAR images, Marielson says, “I’m seeing the point of contact. Drops the image at normal speed.”

And then, the referee concludes: “Player with high arm in an associated way. Enlarges your body. Criminal, no card”.

What does the rule say?

Touching the ball with your hand/arm:

In order to clearly determine hand/arm infractions, it is defined that the arm starts at the top of the armpit, as shown in the illustrative figure. Not every touch of the ball to a player’s hand/arm is an infraction. It will be an infraction if a player:

– Deliberately touching the ball with your hand/arm. For example, moving the hand/arm towards the ball;

– Touching the ball with your hand/arm, when your hand/arm enlarges your body in an unnatural way. A player is considered to expand their body in an unnatural way, when the position of their hand/arm is not a consequence of the movement or when the position of the hand/arm cannot be justified by the movement of the player’s body for that specific situation. By placing his/her hand/arm in such a position, the player assumes the risk of his/her hand/arm being touched by the ball and therefore should be punished;

– Scoring a goal on the opposing team: directly from the touch of the ball in your hand/arm, even if accidentally, including the goalkeeper; or immediately after the ball touches your hand/arm, even if accidentally.

