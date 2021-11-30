Rubro-negros make ‘kitty’ for fans shot in Uruguay return to Brazil | Brazil



Douglas already at the Centenário stadium – Reproduction / Social networks

Published 11/29/2021 17:29 | Updated 11/29/2021 6:38 PM

A Flamengo fan, who was shot last Saturday night, 27, in the final of the Libertadores da América Cup, in Montevideo, Uruguay, needed to make a collection to return to Brazil. Douglas Hassel Saes, who was shot at the exit of a pizzeria in the Sur neighborhood of the Uruguayan capital, is not at risk of death. The news is from the G1 portal.

According to information from “Portal Montevideo”, the bullet ended up injuring the fan’s left foot and knee in the same leg. He was rescued at Maciel Hospital. Later, the doctors ended up indicating that the “projectile wound in the left lower limb with a fracture of the tibial spine, compromising the anterior cruciate ligament”.

The official profile of the Rubronegra Race, an organized fan group that Douglas is part of, made posts on their social networks explaining the situation of the young Brazilian, and asking for help for the cow.

HELP THE RED JACKET. Our member Douglas Hassel suffered a cowardice after the Libertadores final game where he was shot 4 times and is hospitalized in Uruguay. We are here asking for the help of the entire RUBRO-NEGRA NATION so that we can afford your return trip.+ pic.twitter.com/QSEpMBSZss — Red-Black Race (@rrn_official) November 29, 2021

The origin of the shooting is still unknown, but the police found 12 9mm caliber shells at the scene of the incident.