Rueda seeks reduction of the squad for Santos to hire better: “Homework”

President Andres Rueda promises a more competitive Santos in 2022.

After a low performance season, the goal is to qualify the squad. For this, however, the Fish needs to make several negotiations.

With no budget to considerably increase the payroll, Alvinegro wants to trade under-used players, in addition to those returning from loan, to bring punctual reinforcements with titular status.

“This is our homework (negotiating the players who don’t do it). From the board, from the coaching staff, from Edu Dracena. Everyone needs to do this to build a competitive team within the reality of Santos. Within our reality, we can assemble one very competitive team,” said Rueda, to the Sports Gazette.

“Santos will become stronger, yes, it will become more competitive than unfortunately it was this year. Edu Dracena will help us a lot in this setup. We have 15 from the base. 10 of the sub-20. We will bring players under the conditions the club has to pay. Let’s not repeat past mistakes that nearly bankrupted the club. If I can afford it, I have no problem paying 1 million a month. But we have contracts to respect, it’s not just taking five to bring one, as some suggest. We need to negotiate. We will have a more competitive cast for 2022. You can be sure of that”, added the president.

A right hire is Eduardo Bauermann, from América-MG. The defender signed a pre-contract and arrives in January.

Leave your comment