Russia Announces New Hypersonic Missile Test – International

the army of Russia announced this Monday, 29, a new test of success of the missile hypersonic cruise zircon, at a time of dispute in the development of this type of weaponry.

The announcement was made after the American press reported that the China a few months ago tested a hypersonic missile capable of launching a projectile, a technology that U.S and Russia do not currently have.

The Russian army said in a statement that it launched the missile zircon from frigate Admiral Gorchkov against a target in White Sea waters in the Arctic. The shot was a “success” and the target, located more than 400 km away, was “destroyed”, according to the statement.

A video released by the country’s defense ministry shows the artifact taking off in a flash of light, followed by a trail of smoke in the middle of the night.

Hypersonic missiles can travel at more than five times the speed of sound, and because they are “cruise” they also have the ability to maneuver in mid-flight, making them much more difficult to intercept.

The Zircon had gone through several tests in recent years, including another launch from Admiral Gorshkov and an underwater submarine.

In 2018, the president Vladimir Putin took advantage of a speech to reveal new hypersonic weapons, including the Zircon, by claiming that the country could hit targets at sea and land a thousand kilometers away./AFP