Russia celebrates Brazil’s entry into UN Security Council – News

This Tuesday (30) Russia reiterated its strategic partnership with Brazil and celebrated the country’s entry, in January 2022, into the United Nations Security Council, which will enable an increase in bilateral cooperation.

“New possibilities are opened up, given that, from January 1st, Brazil will be a member of the UN Security Council, which will include new directions of work in our close association,” said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov , upon receiving the Brazilian chancellor, Carlos França, in Moscow.

The head of Russian diplomacy highlighted the strategic partnership between the two countries and said that Moscow and Brasilia cooperate closely both in bilateral formats, unique in many aspects, as in the UN, the G20 and the BRICS bloc.

“Our relationships have traditionally developed on the basis of friendship, mutual respect and consideration of each other’s interests, regardless of the circumstances,” explained Lavrov.

France, in turn, stated that 2022 will be a special year for ties between the two countries, “as we will work together in the United Nations Security Council, in which we must also celebrate that, in addition to us, they are represented all Brics countries”, in reference to South Africa, China and India.

The Brazilian chancellor guaranteed that the country will also seek to strengthen, over the next year, the strategic partnership with Russia, “in particular, considering that this will be the last year of President Jair Bolsonaro in office”.

França also said that he expects to give a lot of work to the new ambassador of Brazil in Moscow, Rodrigo Baena Soares, who will present his credentials to the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, on Wednesday (1).