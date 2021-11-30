Salvador and Fortaleza cancel New Year’s Eve party due to high cases in Europe and Ômicron – Health

SAO PAULO – The mayor of Salvador, Bruno Reis (DEM), announced this Monday, 29, that there will be no party for New Year’s Eve this year in the capital of Bahia. The cancellation is due, according to the head of the Executive, to the recent increase in the number of cases of Covid-19 in Europe and the variant Ômicron, recently discovered in South Africa. On Friday, 26, Fortaleza had already canceled public New Year’s parties.

“Given the arrival of a new variant of the coronavirus and the increase in cases in Europe, I am taking the decision to cancel this year’s Virada Salvador”, wrote Bruno Reis on social networks. The mayor reinforced the importance of the event for the city’s economy, but said that Salvador continues “putting people’s lives first”.

“The numbers of deaths and hospitalizations only drop in our city, but in a scenario like this, of uncertainty, of doubts, there is no way to hold the festival of the turn this year, an event for more than 250,000 people”, Reis said in a speech during the morning. “We’re exactly a month away from the start of the party, and we’ve reached the limit of (to take) this decision.”

Last week, the governor of Ceará, Camilo Santana (PT), informed that, due to the pandemic, the Cearenses will not be able to enjoy the traditional Festa da Virada, in the landfill of Praia de Iracema, in strength.

The rise in cases that form the fourth wave of covid-19 in Europe, added to the discovery of Ômicron, has raised doubts about the future of the Brazilian situation in the pandemic. Researchers heard by state claim that it is difficult to predict the direction of the pandemic in the country, but do not rule out the risk of a new high in the records, especially given the relaxation of protection measures. With the advance of vaccination, however, the expectation is that there will be fewer hospitalizations and deaths.

This Monday, the World Health Organization (WHO) sent a document to governments warning that the overall risk of the Ômicron variant is “very high”. He highlighted, however, that there is little substantial evidence on the worry variant.

As researchers still try to understand the characteristics of the new strain, control measures, such as restricting the entry of foreigners, have been adopted in countries in Europe and other continents.

In Brazil, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) recommended last Friday, 26th, the adoption of temporary restrictions in relation to flights and travelers coming from South Africa, Botswana, Swatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe, as a result of the new variant.

This Sunday, 28, the agency reported having identified a positive case of covid-19 in a Brazilian passenger passing through South Africa and that landed at Cumbica Airport, in Guarulhos, this weekend. There is still no confirmation that the case is the Ômicron variant.

Rio de Janeiro keeps New Year’s Eve; Guarujá and Belo Horizonte cancel events

The city hall of Rio de Janeiro decided on Monday that it will keep holding the 2022 New Year’s Eve parties in the city, confirmed the municipal health department to the Political Broadcast. The decision was taken this morning, after a meeting with experts from the city’s scientific committee. The measure, however, may change throughout December, in view of the advance of the covid-19 pandemic with the Ômicron variant.

On November 12th, the mayor of the city, Eduardo Pais (PSD), lifted part of the restrictions against covid-19, such as the one that previously prohibited the use of air conditioning in taxis, buses and cars that use the application for passenger transport, which were still in force. However, Paes maintained the mandatory use of masks indoors and on public transport and the presentation of the vaccination passport in closed spaces.

the city hall of Guaruja, in turn, also decided this Monday not to hold the 2022 carnival in the city. Parades of blocks, bands and samba schools will not be promoted. The New Year’s fireworks display promoted by the city of Guarujá on the edge of the city had already been cancelled. The measures adopted have a preventive character and aim to discourage events capable of generating large agglomerations.

In Belo Horizonte, the city hall informed that it has not planned a New Year’s Eve celebration for this year. The current protocol, explained the folder, allows the “holding of parties in licensed spaces or under licensing, provided that all people present a negative test or proof of complete vaccination, among other rules”.

“The City Hall permanently monitors the pandemic scenario and the situation can be reassessed in case of worsening of the epidemiological and assistance indicators, as it happened at other times”, informed the folder. /SOFIA AGUIAR COLLABORATED