Santos has a deficit in the 3rd quarter; Fiscal Council asks for greater investments

Santos had a deficit of R$ 11.9 million in the third quarter of 2021. The accounts were presented at a meeting of the Deliberative Council this Monday. The forecast was for a surplus of R$ 21.3 million.

Even so, the surplus throughout the year is R$65 million, adding up the first two quarters, and higher than the budgeted R$61 million. Thus, the Supervisory Board did not give great “scolding” to the board led by Andres Rueda.

The CF even asked for an increase in revenue so that Peixe has more investments and improves results in the field.

“The Management Board demonstrates austerity in taking care of the club’s accounts, particularly in keeping us up to date with agreements and taxes, but more than ever we need a meticulous balance between ordinary income and operating costs. We currently maintain a similar payroll value. to previous quarters and, without going into the technical aspect of our squad, an area that is not ours, and analyzing only our performance in the field, there is a clear need for greater investments seeking qualification in order to obtain better technical and financial results. this is our core activity”, says the Fiscal Council, in the report.

“For this, we need a combination of cost reduction and revenue increase, an issue always addressed and questioned by countless directors is a supposed big difference between the amounts collected from sponsorships between us and our rivals. We suggest that the Management Committee, through your marketing department, clarify this by presenting to the Deliberative Council the results obtained and mainly the goals and objectives in the medium and short term. The CG has been committed to the serious economic stabilization that we have been through. . The work is being carried out and we have been following the efforts of everyone, but Santos Futebol Clube needs and expects more”, completes the organ.

