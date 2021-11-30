Santos is interested in signing striker Willian, from Palmeiras | soccer

With a contract until the end of 2022, the player lost space throughout the season and has been little used by coach Abel Ferreira. Santos sees the 35-year-old striker as an important player for 2022, but believes that it will not be a simple negotiation.

Information on Santos’ interest in Willian was revealed by the journalist Alexandre Praetzel and confirmed by ge.

Santos is already thinking about the next season, after being further away from relegation in the Brazilian Championship, and sees Willian as a good reinforcement. At Palmeiras, however, the attacker is considered an important player for his leadership, even if he is not being used much.

The striker has been with the club since 2017. He played 69 games in 2020; already this season, there were 35.

Despite considering the business complicated, Santos should invest in the player. Willian would be Fish’s first reinforcement for next season.

In a financial crisis, however, Santos does not intend to go “crazy” to hire the athlete. The way would be for the player to try an amicable termination with Palmeiras to play in Vila Belmiro.