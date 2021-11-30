São Paulo and Vasco are ‘joked’ after a question about the Copa do Brasil at Enem; see memes

The question evaluated knowledge of combinatorial analysis, bringing the shields of 15 Brazilian clubs, with the number of titles each in the Copa do Brasil

São Paulo and Vasco became targets of provocation by rivals due to a math question applied on the second day of the National High School Exam (Enem), last Sunday, 28. The question evaluated knowledge of combinatorial analysis, bringing the shields of 15 Brazilian clubs, with the number of titles each in the Brazil’s Cup – the student needed to assemble a panel of the CBF, following criteria explained in the statement. The “zoeira”, however, began with Tricolor, which does not have any cup of the traditional tournament, and extended to Gigante da Colina, who “fell” in Enem – the Rio club has already been relegated to Serie B four times. See the memes below.

Vasco falling once more, agr no enem https://t.co/qCslhKDI2y — Thales Lucasˠ (@thscrf) November 29, 2021

the question about the brazilian cup at enem just to show that são paulo was never champion pic.twitter.com/JAFlJB3ifT — keila O+T (@samotzuyu) November 28, 2021

At ENEM there was a question about the Brazil Cup KKKKKKKKKKKKK I’m sure the guy who created it isn’t Sao Paulo 😂 pic.twitter.com/GBfcnsR7Di — Faithful Corinthians (@FielCurintia) November 29, 2021

This Enem served mainly to show everyone that São Paulo has no Cup in Brazil.

KKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK — Realist (@RealistaConfuso) November 28, 2021