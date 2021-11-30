São Paulo and Vasco are ‘joked’ after a question about the Copa do Brasil at Enem; see memes

by

The question evaluated knowledge of combinatorial analysis, bringing the shields of 15 Brazilian clubs, with the number of titles each in the Copa do Brasil

reproductionQuestion by Enem pointed out the winners of the Copa do Brasil

São Paulo and Vasco became targets of provocation by rivals due to a math question applied on the second day of the National High School Exam (Enem), last Sunday, 28. The question evaluated knowledge of combinatorial analysis, bringing the shields of 15 Brazilian clubs, with the number of titles each in the Brazil’s Cup – the student needed to assemble a panel of the CBF, following criteria explained in the statement. The “zoeira”, however, began with Tricolor, which does not have any cup of the traditional tournament, and extended to Gigante da Colina, who “fell” in Enem – the Rio club has already been relegated to Serie B four times. See the memes below.