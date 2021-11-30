São Paulo intensifies talks with Independiente over new loan from Benítez | São Paulo

São Paulo continues with the intention of keeping midfielder Martín Benítez for the 2022 season. Without financial conditions to exercise the purchase option for 3 million dollars (R$ 16 million), the board intensifies the conversation to acquire a new loan, valid until the end of 2022. The Argentine has a contract with Tricolor until December 31st.
Since last month, São Paulo has maintained a dialogue with Independiente to obtain a new loan from Benítez. The club outlines a strategy to convince the Argentines and tries to forward the possible stay even before the end of the Brasileirão.
At first, Independiente wants to definitively negotiate Benítez. However, it depends on proposals. São Paulo is interested in keeping the Argentine, but only with the condition of renewing the loan for another year.
The Morumbi club is going through a major financial crisis, even warned by coach Rogério Ceni, in a recent interview.
São Paulo’s debt exceeds R$ 600 million, and the budget for 2022 is committed, with payments for the termination of Daniel Alves and Hernanes, in addition to the purchase of Emiliano Rigoni, for example.
Given this scenario, São Paulo will not make large investments for the next season. The football director Carlos Belmonte himself asked the crowd not to expect “bombing signings”, in statements given to “Rádio Bandeirantes”.
São Paulo’s planning for 2022 will be accelerated after the end of the Brazilian Championship, a competition in which the team is close to ensuring permanence. There are three rounds left for the Tricolor; the first this Thursday, starting at 8 pm (GMT), in front of Grêmio, in Porto Alegre.
