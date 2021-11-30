São Paulo rules out sanitary barrier to monitor omicron variant

*** ARCHIVE PHOTO *** SAO PAULO, SP, 06/01/2021: Passengers have their temperature measured at Congonha airport. (Photo: Mathilde Misioneiro/Folhapress)

SÃO PULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) – The Municipal Health Department of São Paulo has ruled out, for the time being, resumption of sanitary barriers at the city’s bus terminals and at Congonhas airport, in the southern zone, to monitor possible cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The measure was adopted between May and October because of the delta variant.

The WHO (World Health Organization) warned this Monday (29) that the new omicron variant of the coronavirus represents a “very high risk” for the planet.

When asked by Folha this Monday morning whether the Ricardo Nunes (MDB) administration intends to resume sanitary barriers, the municipal secretary of Health, Edson Aparecido, said that “not yet”.

“We are talking to the Ministry of Health and the state government to monitor the situation,” he said.

In nearly five months, teams from Covisa (Health Surveillance Coordination) approached 801,106 people at three bus terminals and at Congonhas airport.

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) disclosed this Sunday afternoon (28) that a Brazilian who passed through South Africa tested positive for Covid-19 after disembarking at Guarulhos airport, in Greater São Paulo. The country is where the new Covid-19 variant, omicron, was first identified.

On Friday (26), the City of Guarulhos said it had filed with the Ministries of Health, Infrastructure and Defense, in addition to the Civil House of the federal government, a request to strengthen sanitary barriers for passengers coming from countries in Africa, mainly South Africa or who have passed through the continent in the last 15 days.

“We understand that it is urgent to adopt more effective measures to control the access of passengers from the African continent, even if they are not through direct flights, but also through connections”, said Mayor Gustavo Henrique Costa, Gut (PSD), in a note published on the city’s website.

Anvisa, responsible for sanitary inspection at international airports, said it has been carrying out measures to contain the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

Given the advance of omicron, Anvisa recommended, on Saturday night (27), that the federal government expand the list of countries in which passengers who have passed through there in the last 14 days are prohibited from entering Brazil.

The measure added Angola, Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia, alongside South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe.