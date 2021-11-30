Sapphire GPRO mining boards have Navi 22 and 23 GPU starting at 550 euros

The information comes from leaks and details each of the plates

We’re ending 2021 and the situation in the hardware industry, especially video cards, hasn’t shown no sign of significant improvement. GPUs still continue to end up more in the hands of cryptocurrency miners than PC gamers. There are video cards dedicated for this, such as the NVIDIA CMP HX, now a leak shows two Sapphire models, AMD partner, with Navi 22 and Navi 23 based GPUs.

El Chapuzas Informatico has published photos and specifications of two Sapphire video cards. THE GPRO X080 is based on the Navi 22 GPU and has 10GB GDDR6 operating the 16 Gbps. The video card has 36 computational units and a total of 2304 Stream Processors. The board is medium in size with two fans and an 8-pin connector. Something particular about this model is that the GPU should only be compatible with Linux systems, as described. Navi 22 also equips the Radeon RX 6700, RX 6700M and RX 6800M.

The weakest model, GPRO X060 is equipped with the GPU Navi 23 (XL), which is also present in the Radeon RX 6600 XT and RX 6600. 28 Computational Units and 1792 Stream Processors, the video card operates at 2044 MHz and has 8GB GDDR6 at 14Gbps. Like the other model, the X060 has two fans, although the overall size is smaller, plus an 8-pin PCI-E connector. Unlike X080, this video card supports both Windows 10/11 and Linux, all 64bit.



The information also concerns, of course, your mining capabilities:

Sapphire GPRO X080: 38.0 MH/s @ 165W TGP (default), 41.6 MH/s @ 93W TGP (optimized)

Sapphire GPRO X060: 27.8 MH/s @ 100W TGP (default), 29.4 MH/s @ 60W TGP (optimized)

According to the El Chapuzas Informatico website, the Sapphire GPRO x080 should arrive by 750 Euros, while the Sapphire GPRO X060 will be available for 550 Euros. This Sapphire series already has the GPRO X070 with passive dissipation and is based on the Navi 10 XT GPU. Although the video cards mentioned are from the same series, the last one that has already been released does not focus on mining.

