Sauber president resigns for disagreement with Alfa Romeo boss

Pascal Picci, Sauber’s central figure in recent years as the company’s president, has resigned. The 63-year-old Italian-Swiss executive has been in the role since 2016, after the company was sold to investment fund Longbow Finance. Picci worked with the Islero Investments consortium, the company that controls Sauber on behalf of Longbow. Islero, in turn, is controlled by Swedish billionaire Finn Rausing, who is also co-owner of the multinational packaging company Tetra Pak, founded by his grandfather. But Pascal’s trajectory at the head of Sauber ended after disagreements with Frédéric Vasseur, boss of Alfa Romeo, over the choice of drivers for next season.

The revelation was made by Picci himself in an interview with the Italian version of the Motorsport website. The executive’s decision was taken days before the Mexico GP, in November, but it only came to light almost a month later.

“I don’t want to be associated with Fred Vasseur’s management in the future,” Picci said when talking about the disagreements he had with the Alfa Romeo team leader, the name of the team that has represented Sauber in F1 since 2019.

The manager preferred not to go into details about what was, in fact, Vasseur’s decision about the pilots that displeased him. Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou have been signed for the 2022 season, while Kimi Räikkönen will retire and Antonio Giovinazzi, who lost his spot to the Chinese rookie, will transfer to Formula E as a Dragon driver.

According to the report, one of the points of displeasure for Picci is the distancing of the historic union between Sauber and Ferrari, in a project drawn up jointly by the former president of the Italian brand, Sergio Marchionne, who died in 2018. The departure of Giovinazzi, member from the Ferrari Academy, represents part of the end of this link, although Alfa Romeo remains a client of Maranello’s team for the supply of engines.

“The way the pilots were chosen was one of the breaking points between me and the current management. I’m sorry Antonio isn’t here anymore and I’m glad Zhou has arrived. I’ve known the young Chinese man and also his family since we wanted to take him to the Sauber Academy, as well as evaluate the commercial opportunities he could open up”, he said.

Bottas, throughout his career, has never had any connection with Ferrari. The pilot has always been linked to Toto Wolff, Mercedes’ current boss and sporting director. Zhou, by contrast, was a member of the Ferrari Academy before joining Renault’s young driver development project, now Alpine.

On the other hand, Picci also revealed why the sale of Sauber was seriously considered. The deal between the Hinwil-based company and Michael Andretti ended in the closing minutes due to disagreement over control of the company, something Finn Rausing decided not to give up.

“What happened at the Belgian GP is still an open wound. Having made a three-lap non-race behind the safety car allowed Williams to score points that took away any chance of regaining our position at the Constructors. Spa was an important watershed for us: it was one of the main reasons why we decided to give up on F1 and sell”, he explained.

On that occasion, Williams had 9 points with George Russell, second in non-GP Belgium, and 1 more with Nicholas Latifi, ninth. With the 10 goals that the British team had already scored at the Hungarian GP, ​​Alfa Romeo’s mission to finish eighth at the Constructors’ World Championship became very difficult, even with Kimi Räikkönen’s 4 points achieved thanks to 8th place at the City GP from Mexico. With two races to the end of the 2021 season, the scoreboard points to 23 points for Williams to 11 for Alfa Romeo.

Asked Rausing’s position on the matter, Picci made it clear that he had decided to leave because he felt he was a losing vote in Sauber’s decisions for Alfa Romeo in Formula 1.

“He [Finn Rausing] he is free to make the choices, represents the shareholders and is a trustworthy person who puts all his passion and energy into it. I was placed in the minority and I drew my conclusions. Finn seems as trustworthy to me as the other people who represent the team. Without hesitation, I sincerely wish the whole team the best possible”, stressed the now former president of Sauber.

“I am very calm about the future of the team because the owners are enthusiastic and very passionate people, whose number 1 priority is the protection of the staff that make up the team. My dismissal, therefore, should in no way become a cause for concern for Sauber employees, I am sure,” he concluded.

