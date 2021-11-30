SBT breaks audience records with Libertadores final

SBT invested heavily to be the home of Libertadores on open TV. The final of the competition between Palmeiras and Flamengo, last Saturday (27), was the most awaited moment for Silvio Santos’ station, which broke records and ‘run over’ Globo, which was in second place overall during the event.

According to data compiled by Kantar IBOPE Media and released by SBT itself, the game that culminated in the title of Palmeiras over Flamengo secured the first place in the audience in greater São Paulo with an average of 27.3 points, 47% share and 32 points of peak.

It was the best performance in audience since July 21, 2002, when SBT scored 28 points with the screening of ‘Programa do Silvio Santos’.

In the same time slot, from 17:00 to 19:38, Globo, in second place, scored 9.3 points on the average with the exhibition of an auditorium program (Caldeirão, with Marcos Mion), a soap opera (Nos Tempos do Imperador) and a journalistic .

This represents a real ‘overrun’ by SBT, which had a 192% advantage over Globo — this difference was the largest recorded in the channel’s history.

record breaking

The final was broadcast throughout Brazil and had amazing numbers. In Rio de Janeiro, for example, SBT scored 29.2 average points, 51% share and 33 peak points. It was the highest rating recorded by the network in 20 years—since audience reading data, on Aug. 1, 2001, became available for analysis.

The same happened in the Federal District, when the channel led with 1035% more audience than Globo and also had the largest audience in the city’s history. In Porto Alegre, the Libertadores final also reached unprecedented numbers in 13 years.