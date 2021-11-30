Scabies outbreak may reflect indiscriminate use of ivermectin, study says

Research released this Friday (26) relates human scabies to the indiscriminate use of ivermectin. According to researchers at the Center for Studies in Pharmacotherapy at Ufal, this study may help in the investigation of the outbreak registered in Pernambuco.

Until this Wednesday (24), at least 413 cases were reported in three cities in Pernambuco. Skin lesions cause itching. The outbreak has not yet been defined and the health authorities in Pernambuco continue to investigate. Alfredo Oliveira-Filho and Sabrina Neves, researchers at the Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, and students Lucas Bezerra and Natália Alves, based their observations on previously reported cases of resistance to ivermectin. With information from G1.

Explanation of irrational use of ivermectin

“Our article hypothesizes that we could have problems with resistant scabies outbreaks, due to the irrational use of ivermectin. The outbreak is set, as there is a rapid increase in cases of itchy skin lesions and other symptoms,” explained Sabrina

Patients complain of a strong itching, which intensifies at night, and which evolves into wounds, even with the use of anti-allergic drugs. Epidemiological surveillance has issued an alert with symptoms to health services, so everyone must notify the care of patients with symptoms of the disease.

