Scarpa sees Palmeiras more ready for the Worlds and approves the role of full-back in the final: “It was time” | palm trees

Midfielder Gustavo Scarpa was one of the highlights of Palmeiras in the Libertadores final, playing in a different role than usual. He played practically at left-back, in the defensive sector.

This Monday, shirt 14 participated in the Tá na Área program and spoke about the function (watch the video above). He said he felt comfortable at the match.

– Despite having been considered a winger, a full-back, it was the first time I played in that way, already positioned in the line of five. I confess that I felt comfortable, I knew the defensive responsibility I was going to have, and I believe I did it well. It was cool, a different function, I felt very good, I’m happy for the title – he said.

Scarpa also revealed the strategy he used during the match to save himself against Flamengo’s attack.

– Offensively I could have participated a little more, but knowing Flamengo’s team and the quality of the guys, I said “oh, you know what, I’ll save my breath to run back, let the guys at the front decide, I’ll fulfill my role here right.” I already knew Michael, Kenedy was going to come in, and I thought, “Wow, bro, if I wasted my breath here I’m torn” – he explained.

Gustavo Scarpa also spoke about the participation of Palmeiras in the Club Mundial, in February. In his view, the team is much more ready than when it played in the competition this year – Verdão was fourth, without scoring any goals.

– Our game was technically weak, we couldn’t decide between playing in transition or having the ball. We were confused, we lost a game that could be won (against Tigres, from Mexico). Preparation will be essential next year. We had a week after the final against Santos, everything was very rushed, now we are more mature, more aware of how a World Cup is played. I’m sure we’re going to work harder than the last one. – completed.

