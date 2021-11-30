Sea of ​​Thieves launches fireworks and rowboats with cannons

Last month, it was learned that more than 25 million players have already taken advantage of the Sea of ​​Thieves Open Sea, a fully deserved achievement because Rare has not stopped working on the multiplayer adventure for PC and Xbox, as it should be done in ongoing games: providing more and more quality content and fun experiences.

And it doesn’t look like this cadence is going to slow down. Season 5 of Sea of ​​Thieves starts the day after tomorrow, December 2nd, and the trailer below reviews what’s new. For example, to celebrate the New Year, fireworks can be launched… with shots in cannon, of course. It might not be the smartest thing for those who don’t want to be spotted, but the thieves’ reflections in the sea waters will be worth it. And since it’s also Christmas meal season, at Rare they thought it’s okay to regain life sitting in a chair, instead of limiting it to the action of eating.



Another news, also important, is that players can bury their own chests, and not just digging up those left by the game. Maybe it’s a good way to hide loot when enemy pirates come to steal it. Your position will be marked on a dedicated map, and the best part is that the map can be given to other users using the new mission boards (Quest Boards). And if these players manage to find the chest and sell the treasure, you will also receive a reward, so the idea is to challenge friends and strangers.

Season 5 doesn’t stop there, because it also incorporates things like cannons for rowboats (you’ll see the one that gets involved) and, of course, lots of aesthetic accessories for lumps and ships, not to mention the new songs that will sing rum drunks.

