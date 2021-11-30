‘Secret budget’: deputies approve rules for rapporteur amendments; senators will still vote | Policy

Deputies approved this Monday (29), in a session of the National Congress, a draft resolution that creates rules for the execution of the rapporteur’s amendments – known as “secret budget” – and proposes the adoption of a value limit for these amendments.

The score among deputies was 268 votes in favor and 31 against. The topic should be voted on by the senators this Monday.

Congressional sessions are usually joint, but because of the new coronavirus pandemic, deputies and senators have voted in separate meetings.

Under current rules, there is no limit to the value of these amendments and it is not possible to identify the congressman who requested the expenses. This money is also not divided equally between deputies and senators, which violates the principle of impersonality.

Until 2019, rapporteur amendments were used for punctual budget corrections, with much smaller amounts. However, starting with the 2020 Budget, Congress approved changes in the pattern of its execution and created a specific rubric for these resources. With that, the amount jumped to a forecast of R$30 billion in recent years.

According to the approved project, the value of the rapporteur’s amendments may not exceed the sum of the so-called individual and bench amendments. In 2021, these amendments were, respectively, of R$9.6 billion and R$7.3 billion. If it were valid for that year, the ceiling for the rapporteur’s amendments would be R$ 16.9 billion – an amount that, in fact, corresponds to the current allocation of this type of resource.

Initially, this year’s Budget provided for an amount of R$29 billion for the rapporteur’s amendments. However, after agreement with the economic team, this amount was reduced.

For next year, if the values ​​are maintained according to the forecast sent by the government, the ceiling will be R$ 16.2 billion.

In the assessment of Congress technicians, the limit is very high and places many powers in the hands of a single person – the general rapporteur of the Budget.

According to these experts, the opinion assumes that the rapporteur’s amendments are more important than the two tax amendments together. A reasonable amount, for the technicians, would be, for example, half of the individual or bench amendments – therefore, between R$ 3.5 billion and R$ 4.5 billion.

VIDEO: how the ‘secret budget’ works

The rapporteur of the matter, senator Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI), argues that the text is an attempt to resolve the issue of transparency in the transfer of funds by providing that the indications and requests that supported the amendments be published on the website of the Mixed Commission of Budget (CMO).

The proposal, however, does not make it explicit that the name of the congressman who asked for the amendments be made public. The opinion stipulates that the requests can be from “parliamentary, public agents or civil society”.

Congress technicians assess that this is a loophole to keep the names of senators and deputies who demanded the resources hidden.. By writing the opinion, for example, a congressman could send the request letter on behalf of the city hall that will receive the amendments.

“It’s an endless range of entities that can very well make a request and the ‘super rapporteur’ define it again in the way he wants, because everyone is represented in one of these entities”, stated deputy Danilo Forte (PSDB-CE).

In addition, the project establishes that these rules are valid only after the project is published, that is, funds already indicated in the rapporteur’s amendment modality in 2020 and 2021 will continue to have the name of the hidden applicants.

The proposal also makes no mention of the equal distribution of these funds.. This is one of the main concerns of Congress technicians.

As proposed, the report does not bring equality in the distribution of amendments among parliamentarians, nor in the service provided to municipalities. This could privilege government allies and, thus, help form majorities in votes in the Executive’s interest.

For example, a municipality with few inhabitants could receive far more resources than a larger municipality, as long as it serves the government’s allied base. Likewise, a deputy or senator close to the government may be entitled to more nominations for these amendments.

Secret Budget: Congress votes on project that gives transparency to rapporteur’s amendments

Deputy Adriana Ventura (Novo-SP) affirms that the project does not solve the problem of transparency and maintains the possibility of “obscure” negotiations with public money.

“He [o projeto] it doesn’t attack the problem at all, it continues with the same problem of not knowing who to indicate, how to indicate and where to go. We continue to have the same problem of having an obscure business desk here”, said the deputy.

“In our view, the draft resolution does not address these problems, neither of transparency, nor of showing what it is for, nor of being linked to any public policy, nor of treating all citizens equally. And there is one more constitutional problem, which is the issue of isonomy of parliamentarians. It is not possible for one to indicate 100 and another to indicate nothing”, added Adriana.

For the opposition leader in the Chamber, Alessandro Molon (PSB-RJ), the project maintains the lack of transparency about the secret budget and leaves government allies under the control of public resources.

“Is it reasonable to allow R$17 billion to be released without any public criteria? Public money cannot be allocated to parliamentarians according to their proximity or distance from the government. Public money must have a purpose that meets the public interest, based on technical, objective, impersonal, isonomic criteria. What this proposal does is the opposite of that, it puts in the hands of the Centrão the control over who will receive these amendments or not, the president of this House, the Chamber of Deputies, and the president of the Senate,” said Molon.

Deputy government leader in Congress, Deputy Aluísio Mendes (PSC-MA) defended the draft resolution and called it “fake news” that the rapporteur’s amendments are a secret budget.

“What was done in the RP-9 [código formal das emendas de relator] was to bring light to that execution. And here I want to congratulate Senator Marcelo Castro, because, with this resolution, more transparency is brought about. I want to say here that we have to stop this discourse of lack of transparency, of a secret budget,” he said.

The leader of the PP, Cacá Leão (PP-BA), who in 2019 was rapporteur of the budget law that created the specific heading of the rapporteur’s amendment, said that this type of resource gives more transparency to the nominations.

“From the creation of this budget line, all these agreements are made in the open, in the light of day, as is very well said in this House. I see colleagues criticizing this measure and I think they understand very little or nothing about the Budget”, he said.

‘Formal and overt non-compliance’

In a statement released this Monday, the Senate Budget, Inspection and Control Consultancy pointed out that the joint act prepared by the Chamber and the Senate assumes the “formal and ostensible non-compliance” with the Supreme Court decision.

In the opinion, the technical area of ​​the Senate contradicts the argument of presidents Arthur Lira and Rodrigo Pacheco that there is a “factual impossibility” of creating a procedure for recording the demands of deputies.

“If there were ‘thousands of demands’ and the general rapporteurs forwarded them in the form of nominations, some kind of organizational procedure had to do so, and some documentary or informational record kept for their own control; otherwise, they would have acted without to know what they were doing (which of course is not the case),” the consultancy wrote.

The note also points out that the argument is “provably false” and that press investigations gathered “copious official documentation relating to demands seeking amendments from the General Rapporteur, in addition to other sources that had the documentation, but simply refused to make it the public”.

Camarotti: ‘Afraid to open these two years of secret budget’

‘Breach will always exist’

Asked about the possibility that the names of the congressmen remain hidden in the request for the rapporteur’s amendment, Castro said that the text seeks to clarify the nominations, but admitted that the problem has not yet been resolved.

“A gap will always exist,” said Marcelo Castro, rapporteur of the draft resolution.

Regarding the issue of equity, the fact that not all lawmakers are entitled to the money, Castro said that the issue will be discussed in the Mixed Budget Committee (CMO).

“I don’t address this issue in resolution. The resolution is not the proper place to deal with this, the proper place is in the preliminary opinion. Next week we are going to vote on the preliminary opinion in the CMO, the committee composed to be able to make the budget. She’s going to establish the rules for how she’s going to do it and how she’s going to execute it”, he said.

In a decision on the 5th, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) minister Rosa Weber suspended payment of the rapporteur’s amendments and determined that Congress should give “wide publicity” to the requests made by lawmakers in 2020 and 2021.

The judge’s decision was endorsed, by 8 votes to 2, by the plenary of the Court.

This Monday, in Curitiba (PR), Rodrigo Pacheco was asked whether or not the proposal approved by Congress would go against the grain of what was decided by the STF.

Contrary to the technical note of the Senate Consultancy, Pacheco denied non-compliance with the decision and repeated the argument, already presented by Congress to the Court, that “it is not possible” to detail all the amendments that have already been indicated.

“Up to the present moment, with the existing rule, which is the rule of the rapporteur’s amendment, there is a concentration on the figure of the rapporteur, and there are no formal records regarding this [as solicitações de parlamentares]. It is not possible for us, at this point, to decline everything that was included in the rapporteur based on his own knowledge, on the work he did in the Congress’ budget committee”, said the president of the Senate.

“Whether this was a defect or not, it can even be pointed out as a defect, but this is not an indication that the resource is being misused or that there is a misuse or diversion of a public resource, definitely not. Maldom can exist in rapporteur’s amendment, individual amendment, bench amendment, commission amendment, in ministry budget and these malfeasances need to be tackled and there are mechanisms to combat these misdeeds, these deviations, these crimes, but it is not the existence of the amendment of rapporteur that is by its nature something illicit, because it is definitely not”, added Pacheco.