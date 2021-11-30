‘Secret Truths 2’: Matheus dumps Irina for sex with Giotto | secret truths

Matheus and his busy schedule

Matheus really has a full schedule when it comes to dating sex, huh? It’s a lot of people – from the same family, even – to manage! But as he is a master in the art of “skipping”, he manages to easily throw off and dismiss those who don’t fit into his plans. Only this time, Irina will listen to her sick grandma’s talk and run to Betty’s studio to confirm her boyfriend’s farce.. Remember she discovered their romance?

And what does she catch? His stepmother working normally, full and without Matheus in tow. Hey… and where’s the model? Little does Irina know that, while she’s looking, her boy is enjoying an afternoon of pleasure with his little brother, Giotto. Take a look at the video to better understand the situation!

Laila dies and Blanche attacks

Laila dies after taking a huge amount of medication at once after the shock of hearing that Ariel is having an affair with Blanche. The scene, guys, is very impactful (see the video).

Ariel learns of his wife’s death when he is between Blanche’s legs (aff) 🐍. He runs home, but there’s nothing else to do… The businessman despairs, the wake takes place and everyone suffers from the tragic loss of the model. Not everyone, sorry. The agency’s owner wastes no time and, as soon as she gets a break, calls Ariel to live with her (no, there is no room for the amount of snake emojis we wanted to put in here)! See for yourself in the video: