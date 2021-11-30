See 4 Home Remedies That Help Lower Cholesterol

It’s no secret that high bad cholesterol poses great health risks. The condition does not always have symptoms, and is often only identified when damage occurs that compromises the body’s functioning. However, there are some home remedies that can help lower your bad cholesterol, LDL, and can complement your doctor’s recommended treatment.

Foods rich in fiber, omega-3s and antioxidants help fight the circulation of bad cholesterol in the blood and raise levels of the good cholesterol, HDL. Another recommendation is to avoid the consumption of processed foods, rich in fat and sugar, and to practice physical activities on a regular basis.

Healthy targeting habits are essential to keep cholesterol under control and, therefore, food plays a fundamental role. However, the prevention of the problem, its diagnosis and treatment must be accompanied by your trusted physician.

1. Guava vitamin with oat

The oat guava smoothie is an excellent home remedy to help lower cholesterol. It is recommended to take at least 3 times a week a glass of guava vitamin with oatmeal. The preparation is rich in antioxidants and fiber, which absorb fat from food, thus reducing the amount of cholesterol that goes into the blood.

Ingredients

125g of natural yogurt;

2 red guavas;

1 tablespoon of oats.

Method of preparation

Blend the ingredients in a blender, sweeten to taste and drink the guava vitamin at least three times a week.

2. tomato juice

Tomatoes are rich in lycopene, a natural substance that lowers bad cholesterol, thus reducing the risk of heart disease.

Ingredients

3 tomatoes;

150 ml of water;

1 pinch of salt and another pinch of black pepper;

1 bay leaf or basil.

Method of preparation

Beat all the ingredients in a blender and drink afterwards. This tomato juice can also be taken chilled.

It is advisable to consume around 3 to 4 units of tomato per day, so that the daily requirement for lycopene, which is around 35 mg/day, is met.

3. Orange juice with eggplant

This juice helps to lower high cholesterol and also contributes to the weight loss process due to the reduction of oxidative stress that occurs in the cells.

Ingredients:

2 oranges;

juice of half a lemon;

1 eggplant.

Method of preparation:

To prepare the eggplant juice, simply place 1 eggplant with its skin in a blender and blend with the juice of 2 oranges, adding a little water and half a lemon. Afterwards, sweeten to taste, strain and drink.

4. Red tea

The benefits of red tea for cholesterol are due to the presence of antioxidants that help reduce the amount of bad cholesterol, preventing the clogging of veins and arteries.

Ingredients

1 liter of water;

2 red teaspoons.

Method of preparation

Boil 1 liter of water and add 2 teaspoons of red, smothering for 10 minutes. Strain and drink 3 cups daily.

Tips to Control Cholesterol

Good eating habits together with regular physical exercise are able to keep the levels of good and bad cholesterol in balance, eliminating the risk of heart attack and stroke, in addition to other diseases such as thrombosis. Thus, the 5 steps to controlling cholesterol include:

Practice 1 hour of physical exercise 3 times a week, such as swimming, brisk walking, jogging, treadmill, cycling or water aerobics. This helps to reduce bad cholesterol and increase good cholesterol, in addition to supporting blood circulation, preventing the deposit of fat in the arteries; Drink about 3 cups of yerba mate tea a day: it has an antioxidant property, reducing bad cholesterol, in addition to preventing the absorption of cholesterol in the small intestine; Increase your consumption of foods rich in omega 3, such as salmon, walnuts, hake, tuna or chia seeds: omega 3 helps lower bad cholesterol and prevent clogging of blood vessels; Avoid consuming fatty or sugary foods: such as cookies, bacon, oil, biscuits, ice cream, pizza, processed foods, margarine and fried foods, for example, as they increase bad cholesterol in the blood and accelerate the formation of fatty plaques and clogging of veins; Drinking red grape juice on an empty stomach: grapes contain resveratrol, which is an antioxidant and helps reduce bad cholesterol levels in the blood.

In addition to these steps to control cholesterol, it is important to follow the guidelines prescribed by your doctor on a daily basis so that your blood cholesterol levels do not become unregulated. Home remedies are only meant to complement the treatment.