See the change in the calculation of the 13th salary!

With the end of the year and the payment of the 13th (thirteenth) salary – some workers have already received the first part – doubts arise about how to correctly calculate this right. This year the scenario is a little more challenging, as many companies, supported by Provisional Measure 1.045/2021 of the Federal Government, adhered to the suspension of contracts and the reduction of working hours and wages, in addition to having employees on leave because of Covid-19 .

Thinking about it, the IOB, a brand of solutions and knowledge that empowers companies and accounting firms, listed the main points of attention to help employers and accounting professionals.

Law provided for in the CLT and charges of the 13th

The 13th is a Christmas bonus, regulated by law, which must be paid to all urban, rural and domestic employees who work under the CLT (Consolidation of Labor Laws) regime. As a general rule, the bonus is paid in two installments, the first to be paid between February and November of each year and the second by December 20th.

For those admitted until the 17th of January, the payment will be in full, that is, the equivalent of the monthly salary. Now, for those who were hired from January 18, it will be proportional to the months worked – and the fraction equal to or greater than 15 (fifteen) days of work will be considered as a full month -, counted from the admission, with the first installment (which must be paid by November) is calculated based on the salary of the month prior to payment, and, in the case of the second, based on the December remuneration, deducting the value of the 1st installment.

In relation to taxes, in the first installment, only the percentage of the FGTS of that part is discounted. In the second, the employer must deduct the social security contribution calculated on the total amount of the 13th (1st + 2nd installment); Withholding Income Tax (IRRF); and also the FGTS on the value of the 2nd installment.

Suspension of contracts

Art. 4 of the CLT considers as effective service the time in which the employee is at the employer’s disposal, waiting for or executing orders. In the case of suspension of the employment contract, as this did not occur, this period will not be computed for the payment of the 13th. For example, if the employee spent two months with the contract suspended, he will receive the 13th salary proportional to 10 months (10/12).

Workload and salary reduction

As for the workload reduction, also based on art. 4 of the CLT, if the employee remained at the company’s disposal, even if on reduced hours, and having worked at least 15 (fifteen) days in the month, there should be no change in the 13th. Therefore, the right must be paid considering the full remuneration for December.

Leave for temporary incapacity (non-accident)

If the professional has contracted an illness, including Covid-19, and has been removed for temporary incapacity (non-accident) benefit, the former sick pay, his 13th salary must be calculated and paid in proportion to the time actually worked , unless otherwise stated in the collective document of the respective union. This includes periods before and after the break when you were out receiving the social security benefit. For example, if the break occurred between April 1 (16th day of absence from the activity) and May 26 of this year, 10/12 must be computed relative to the proportional 13th, of which 3/12 correspond to the period from January 1st to March 31 (prior to the beginning of the social security benefit) and 7/12 for the period from May 27 to December 31 (after the leave).

THE IOB is a reference in the accounting, fiscal, tax and labor areas.