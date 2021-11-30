See the horoscope of the day for all signs this Tuesday, 30

Ready for an inspirational Tuesday? It’s the last day of November. The year 2021 is drawing to a close. What dreams do you want to fulfill this year? The week has just begun: there is still a lot to accomplish. So take the opportunity to make alliances, act in partnership and build together.

THE waning moon, in the sign of Libra, keeps decreasing in the sky and, every day, it will be less illuminated. This helps in concentrating and reviewing things. Not bad for a month-end that is already at the end of the year. Along with this climate, we have many harmonic aspects in the sky. In the dance of celestial bodies, the Sun, our star king, smiles at the structured Saturn, as Mercury, who is also friendly and wants to chat with the lord of the rings of our Solar system.

So even though the Moon is in tension with Venus, the ruling planet of relationships is at ease with life and happy with the dreamer Neptune. In practice, I think that tip is worth it: let’s be romantic, without sinning for lack. Relationships are in evidence, so balance needs to be kept! Use your intuition to better understand people, in your intimate life as well as in everyday life.

Watch: the waning moon keeps us company for less and less time! Still going through the Virgo constellation, it appears on the eastern horizon only around 3 am, already at dawn for Wednesday, the 1st. The queen of the night will be with just over 10% illumination, appearing very thin in the sky, and will soon be overshadowed by the sun, which will rise at 5:12 am.

– Tip: If you know your Ascendant, read the trends for that sign as well. Don’t know your ascendant? Calculate your Astral Map for free ON HERE!

– Also visit my website: www.virginiagaia.com.br

Aries: you are full of the desire to do it, Arian. Make dreamy bets as long as you can share decisions with others. Don’t take risks alone.

Bull: Still full of energy, you can solve a lot of practical things, Taurus. Take care of your daily life to maintain harmony, even with a fast pace.

Twins: do things your way, Gemini. You’re creative and you might come up with great ideas. Enjoy.

Cancer: enjoy more time at home and with people around you, Cancerian. In fact, take the opportunity to recycle energy in the home environment.

Lion: make contacts and exchange ideas, leonine. The moment asks for more time for you to go after what matters.

Virgin: know well where you invest your time and choose priorities, Virgo. It’s important to focus on the essentials and not waste energy on the superficial.

Lb: use your intuition more, Libra. Also respect the body’s rhythm more, without exceeding the volume of activities. Balance rationality and sensitivity.

Scorpion: the moment calls for more care with your psychic health, Scorpio. Be careful that the end-of-the-year rush doesn’t deplete your energy.

Sagittarius: your head is in the future, but you must avoid getting lost in so many plans, Sagittarius. Know how to filter out others’ opinions.

Capricorn: you are extremely strategic, Capricorn. The moment calls for attention to your career and long-term plans. Think about where you want to go to be selfish.

Aquarium: take advantage of the moment of reflection to think about what is essential for you, Aquarius. Invest in what you truly believe.

Fishes: Beware of haste, Pisces. Know how to dose intuition and rationality to be able to decide. Share your doubts with someone you trust.

