Senate Committee Votes Bill to Create Export Tax on Crude Oil

THE Senate Economic Affairs Committee can vote today (30) pbill creating a crude oil export tax. The idea is that the funds raised are used to create a mobile price band to reduce fuel price increases.

“Several countries adopt successful fuel price stabilization policies, such as Chile, Denmark and Austria. Furthermore, the IMF (International Monetary Fund) itself refers to the use of price bands as a short-term mechanism to avoid excessive variations in fuel prices. For example, every time prices exceed the upper limit of the band, the fund or stabilization mechanism pays the difference in prices, thus requiring resources, which may come from the band’s own system or from some tax. It is important to verify that the system does not imply any price fixing”, stated in the opinion the rapporteur of the proposal, senator Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN).

The government is against the proposal. According to technicians from the economic team, the creation of an export tax will scare away investors in the oil sector and will increase the value of the product.

Also, as we’ve shown, the Ministry of Economy estimated that it would have to spend nearly R$100 billion a year to reduce fuel prices.

