Sergio Moro will drop a bomb on Jair Bolsonaro’s lap this Tuesday

Sergio Moro prepares a bomb to explode in Jair Bolsonaro’s lap this Tuesday (11/30), no less than the day the president will join the PL. By coincidence, the book “Sergio Moro — against the corruption system” will also be published tomorrow, an autobiography of the former judge, with some unpleasant stories for the president.

A set of them promises to be especially embarrassing for Bolsonaro: the book will detail the president’s process in the effort to protect his political sons, Flávio, Carlos and Eduardo Bolsonaro. These are stories never told before by Moro, below who, in the Ministry of Justice, was the Federal Police.

The worst thing is that information about the work will not be restricted to bookstores tomorrow. At 10:30 am, when Jair Bolsonaro’s act of affiliation begins at a convention center in Brasília, the stories in the book will already have traveled the country. Moro has given several interviews in recent days about the book, narrating some of these episodes, with a view to publication tomorrow.

While that wasn’t necessarily the goal, the fact is that, on the day he was supposed to shine alone, Bolsonaro will see the newspaper pages full of photos of the one who, today, is the one who most frightens him.

In time: Moro’s book improved on Amazon’s best seller rankings. From 44th place, he jumped to 25th.

