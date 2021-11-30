Sertanejo is attacked on stage after a joke with the final of Libertadores – Entertainment

Singer Brunno Henrique spoke for the first time about the aggression he suffered during a weekend concert in Goiânia (GO). Through a video posted on Instagram, this Monday (29), the countryman told details about the images that went viral on social networks.

The musician was kicked while still on stage. He would have made a joke with the victory of Palmeiras against Flamengo in the Libertadores final.

“The video already explains what happened, but I’ll give you the details. This happened on Saturday. We didn’t reflect on the video, but now it’s taking a proportion, that’s why I came here to explain. A lot of people texting me asking if I’m okay. I’m fine, with a bruise on my leg here, but soon it goes away and everything is fine,” he said.

And he added: “Let this guy get treatment because we live in a moment of hate. You go out to sing, to bring joy, to sing to people. Then, when I got back on stage, I said: ‘The next flamenguist who is angry, let him know so I can run.’