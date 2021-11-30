Shiba Inu soars 32% with listing on second-largest US brokerage and NFT game advance

The Shiba Inu cryptocurrency meme (SHIB) is out ahead of all its competitors this Tuesday morning (30) and leads as the currency that appreciates the most on the day among the top 100 in the market.

Up 32% in the past 24 hours, SHIB is trading around $0.000051, its highest price seen in nearly two weeks, according to CoinMarketCap.

Shiba Inu returned to its positive performance after Kraken, the fifth largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, confirmed the cryptocurrency’s listing on its trading platform.

The announcement was something the community has been waiting for for some time. On November 1st, the exchange had promised that would list the coin the next day, which didn’t actually happen.

Despite the delay, the listing arrived in November and, as of this Tuesday, users of the exchange can already buy and sell SHIB — although margin and futures trades are not yet available for the currency.

Another news that moves Shiba Inu this week is the advance of cryptocurrency to the world of NFT games through Shiba Inu Games.

The project leader known as Shytoshi Kusama, announced that former vice president of technology at the famous Activision studio, William David Volk, is Shiba Inu Games’ newest consultant. Volk will help the project develop “Shiboshi”, the group’s first mobile game based on NFTs and whose economy will revolve around the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

Bitcoin closes November in red

Bitcoin (BTC) arrives on the last day of November with a monthly devaluation of 7%, according to data from Coinglass. The BTC bucks the trend seen in 2020, when that time of year brought cryptocurrency up 42%.

This Tuesday morning, bitcoin has left behind the gains accumulated at the beginning of the week and operates at a drop of 0.3%, now worth US$56,800. CoinMarketCap data shows that bitcoin’s fall began the night before, when its price plummeted from $58,400 to $56,000 in the early morning hours.

Although the fall of bitcoin has not returned to the same level as the weekend, the cryptocurrency still suffers from the reflexes of the fear that dominates the financial market regarding the new variant of Covid-19.

Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) follow the example of bitcoin and start the day in the red, but with light drops of minus 1%. The other important altcoins in the market, such as Ethereum (+3.4%), Binance Coin (+1%), XRP (+0.8) and Dogecoin (+6.5%), take advantage of Tuesday to appreciate.