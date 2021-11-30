‘Show dos Famosos’ pays homage to Racionais MC’s, who never performed on Globo | Television



Robson Nunes pays tribute to Racionais MC's at 'Show dos Famosos'

Posted 29/11/2021 07:49 | Updated 11/29/2021 08:02 AM

Rio – Robson Nunes paid homage to Racionais MC’s at “Show dos Famosos”, during “Domingão”, this weekend. The presentation gave rise to talk, since although some members of the group have already participated in isolated programs on Globo, the Racionais MC’s never performed on the channel.

Edi Rock went to “Caldeirão” in 2013 and received criticism at the time for the fact that the group generally tried to distance itself from the mainstream media. The musician returned to Globo in 2019, alongside BK, in an interview with “Conversa com Bial”. In the program, they spoke about the influence of the Racionais MC’s.

In the “Show dos Famosos”, Robson Nunes sang “Negro Drama” and talked about the importance of the group’s songs for him to recognize himself as black. “Even more that I’m black with fair skin… I remember a neighbor. My mother used to say ‘this one is my youngest nigga’ and she said ‘Imagine, Robson isn’t black, he’s light brown.’ it was an offense, you know? And you grow up with it. My parents are sensational, Mr. Miro, bricklayer, Miss Dora, housewife,” said Robson.

“When Racionais enters my life, I know who I am, I’m proud, I have self-esteem. It’s transformative,” added the actor, who even suggested that people take the “neck test”. “When you are at your favorite restaurant, do the neck test [olha para os lados] and see how many blacks there are. When you have it in your club, see how many black people there are. This is not right, we have to balance this with emergency measures. This fight is for the front to fight on equal terms”.

He also asked black people to find out about their own identity. “Get informed, we are in black awareness month. Be aware of who you are and especially proud of who you are, it’s because black people do and have done a lot for this country.”