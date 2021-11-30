‘Show of the Famous’: Claudia Raia calls pop singer ‘limited’ and criticized on the web | Television



Rio – Jury member of “Show dos Famosos”, Claudia Raia praised the performance of singer Mariana Rios, this Sunday, in honor of pop star Katy Perry. But a detail displeased part of the web: when praising Mariana, Claudia said that the Brazilian danced better than the American singer herself, who, according to the judge, has a “limited” body.

“I wanted to tell you that you were brilliant! In fact, you danced better than Katy Perry, by the way. Because she’s an excellent singer, a beautiful voice, but her body thing is a little more limited… But you brought it! You brought that body of hers dancing. But I think that you move differently from her and you brought her this way of moving, which is characteristic of her”, said Cláudia.

Fans of singer Katy Perry criticized Claudia Raia’s comment in the frame of “Domingão do Huck”. “Claudia Raia went on to say that Mariana Rios dances better than Katy Perry and not even Mariana accepted a lie from these people. This picture is a total embarrassment”, said one. “Claudia Raia with her whole body stretched out in the plastic surgery saying that Katy’s body is limited”, commented another. “Mariana Rios countered Claudia Raia saying that Katy dances limited”, signaled a third.

On the other hand, there were those who agreed with the juror. “Claudia Raia saying that Katy (Perry) doesn’t dance (laughs. And she didn’t lie,” snapped a netizen.