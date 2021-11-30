Signed by Bryan Adams, Pirelli Calendar celebrates music industry – Culture

on the road. On the road. It is this image, so particular and so powerful, of the music industry, of buses carrying instruments and musicians traveling the world, that governs the Pirelli Calendar 2022. Back after a year of suspension due to the covid-19 pandemic, the publication speaks for the first time, in its 48 editions, about music. To do this, it highlighted well-known names in the industry both in front and behind the camera lenses.

Brian Adams, Canadian who made a career on stage with hits like heaven, Summer of 69 and Everything I Do, shows your skills as a photographer. He is responsible for the calendar, which also has an original song composed by Adams, with the same title as the calendar. Inside the book, a dive into the musicians’ routine, from celebrating with fans, going through long trips and even the fatigue of that routine.

In front of the cameras are names like Cher, Iggy Pop, St. Vincent, Jennifer Hudson and Grimes, who pose in iconic places like Sunset Boulevard and the La Scalinatella hotel. There are some really striking images in the middle of the calendar, like Iggy Pop with the body painted in a silver color, highlighting its so characteristic and expected eccentricity, or even the cover image itself, of St. Vincent with a tongue pick.

“Obviously, it’s a tremendous honor. I really didn’t believe when I was called to do this work”, he says. Brian Adams, in an event transmitted by videoconference is checked by the state. The entire calendar presentation was rearranged after Adams became infected for the second time with the new coronavirus. Instead of being on stage set up for the celebration, he stayed at a hotel. “But soon I’ll be fine”, he assured.

music, after all

It is noteworthy that music, and the routine of those working in the sector, makes its debut in this coveted and long-awaited publication while the world is undergoing a pandemic. At the same time, as said, the Pirelli Calendar interrupted its publication in the last year because of the disease. “Musicians couldn’t go on tour and it was also something I’ve done a lot in my life,” contextualizes Adams about the Calendar’s thematic choice. “It was a good marriage”.

Within the calendar, moreover, it complements the perceptions created by the images on the road, on stages, in the studios. There is, there in the middle of that content, still life. Compositions of sets that involve objects used in the musicians’ routine — in August, for example, a guitar was abandoned on the hood of a car. The feelings complement each other: artists touring around after this interruption.

St. Vincent, an American singer photographed through Adams’s lens and who prints the album cover, added on how the Pirelli Calendar brings an important look to the industry. “I never even imagined being on the cover [do Calendário Pirelli]”, says she, known for her style that transitions between indie and art rock. “Like Brian Adams, there is an understanding between the musicians. There is more understanding and empathy with the other side of the camera””.

Celebrating Bryan Adams

In addition to Adams’ comments on music, pandemic and photography, the Canadian also has the Pirelli Calendar 2022 as an icing on the cake in your career. He started sharing his career space on stage with cameras as early as the 1990s, when he started clicking globally famous musicians, actors and models such as Mick Jagger, Amy Winehouse, Naomi Campbell and other big names.

Quickly, Brian Adams she began to chart publications in publishing titles such as Vogue and Vanity Fair, in addition to taking her art magazine Zoo to another level within the fashion and photography market. His path to special publications in book format was natural, such as American Women, Exposed, Wounded: The Legacy of War and homeless — always dealing with powerful topics, with social commentary.

Now, in addition to signing the Calendar, he’s also carrying three Oscar nominations, five Golden Globe nominations and a Grammy in his luggage, as well as preparing his 15th album in 2021. And how he wants his calendar to be remembered in here 20 years, in the context of your career? “I hope you remember this iconic and memorable photo [da capa]”, says Adams, already showing fatigue at the end of the event. “If so, I’m satisfied.”