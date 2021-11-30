Simaria appears with a mega low-cut body and voluminous breasts that pop out

Specialist in the art of singing and delighting fans, simaria moved the social networks last Sunday (28), by publishing new photos in your Instagram. In the records, the singer appears fully dressed wearing a low-cut black bodysuit and showing off his power of seduction in impressive poses.

On the first image, Simaria appears all powerful, squandering her voluminous breasts and crushing the face. In the next photo, the artist posed with her hands on her hips, showing her extraordinary beauty. Finally, she posed holding her hair, adding modern glasses to her look and drawing attention to the bold neckline.

“That selfie to start the week with everything on edge!”, Simone’s sister wrote in the caption of the post. Amidst the comments, There was no lack of praise and affectionate messages to praise the 39-year-old artist.

“She plays her borogodó!”, the sister commented. “Beautiful beautiful”, praised Deolane Bezerra, widow of MC Kevin. “A true Queen,” said a friend. “All beautiful and powerful, this woman,” declared another admirer. “No conditions for the beauty of this woman, simply wonderful”, wrote another fan.

Simone honors Simaria

During participation in the ‘É de Casa’ program, in September this year, Simone paid homage to Simaria. At the time, the country artist declared herself the sister and she recalled a difficult moment she experienced, when the singer had to leave the stage because of an illness.

“I thought my psychology would stop, my head would stop. I continued to do the work without her, and every time I looked and didn’t see her, it broke my heart. I asked God, when she comes back to me, closer to me”, Simone recalled. “After six, eight months, God brought her back to me and the greatest gift is to sing with my sister. I believe that I came to this land with a mission to take care of her, love her, protect her. She is very important in my life”, completed.

In this ocasion, Simone referred to the period when Simaria had to leave the concerts after being diagnosed with Pneumonia Ganglionar for the second time, in 2018. Because of that, he had to spend a year away from the stage.

“People don’t know. They think it’s just a matter of getting on stage, singing, being beautiful and perfect, and it’s not. We suffer a lot on the road. No wonder I caught the two ganglionic tuberculosis. I was tired, I thought that the extreme tiredness I felt was due to the lost night’s sleep. I had tuberculosis, dehydrated, malnourished”, vented Simaria in an interview with Ana Hickmann, on YouTube.